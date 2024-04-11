An Honest Review of Kylie Cosmetics Wisp Lash Mascara

It’s hard to believe that 26-year-old Kylie Jenner has had her beauty brand, Kylie Cosmetics for ten years already. In that time, the brand has dropped countless lip kits, eyeshadow palettes, limited edition collections, and most recently the brand’s first-ever fragrance, Cosmic. But for the large number of different products in the collection, Miss Jenner has always been cautious when it comes to launching one of the biggest essentials in everyone’s makeup kit — mascara.

Kylie Cosmetics only launched their first mascara, Kylash Volume Mascara, in April 2023. Now, one year later, the brand has just dropped the follow up to the original best-seller. The new mascara, named Wisp Lash, is a new formula from the first majorly plumping, volumizing one. Instead, Wisp Lash touts long, lifted, and fanned-out lashes with feathery separation. (See, campaign images of Kylie surrounded by feathers.)

Of course, we had to try the brand new mascara and see if it delivers the romantic, wispy lashes it promises. Here are our honest thoughts.

Fast Facts:

Brand: Kylie Cosmetics

Kylie Cosmetics What’s the product? Wisp Lash

Wisp Lash Price : $24

: $24 Specs: Vegan and cruelty free

Vegan and cruelty free Where can you buy? kyliecosmetics.com

The Product:

Impressions:

After curling my lashes, I applied the standard two coats of mascara, wriggling the wand from root to tip, and my first thought was: “Wow, my lashes do really look like Kylie’s in the campaign pictures.” I immediately saw my lashes lift and lengthen — because the formula doesn’t bulk up the individual hairs (like a volumizing mascara does), you get the effect of really pushed out and separated, wispy lashes. It felt very light, which I think helped my lashes to hold curl, rather than weighing and pulling them down as it dried and set. I particularly liked how Wisp Lash made it seem like my eye was opening up wider with the lashes extending in this 360˚circle around my eyeball.

With separating and fanning being the key functions of the mascara, it was essentially clump-free — the formula encourages lashes apart, not together. However, some of my natural eyelashes do overlap, and the bristles of the wand couldn’t completely untangle the natural pattern, so I used the Tweezerman Folding iLashcomb to really push my lashes to their maximum, feathery potential.

I definitely put the mascara to the greatest test when I wore it to a wedding over the weekend. I can confidently say that it persisted through some teary-eyed moments and some sweat-inducing group dances without smudging, smearing under my eyes, or flaking.

Worth It?

The Kylie Cosmetics Wisp Lash Mascara is priced at $24, which is the same price as the Kylash Volume Mascara. Other celebrity beauty brand mascaras cost slightly less, like the Rare Beauty Perfect Strokes Universal Volumizing Mascara and the Fenty Beauty Hella Thicc Volumizing Mascara which cost $20 and $19, respectively. But Wisp Lash comes in at a slightly lower price point than other cult favorite mascaras with similar lengthening and separating results claims, like Lancôme Définicils High Definition Lengthening Mascara ($34) and Benefit Fan Fest Fanning & Volumizing Mascara ($29).

Final Verdict:

It’s not just a cute pun, Wisp Lash is named very well for what that product is and the results it delivers. The formula and brush are designed to give you eye-opening, feathery, and clump-free lashes, and it does just that.

While it’s not the most dramatic mascara I’ve ever tried (I save that designation for those super thick and inky, volumizing mascaras), it’s not supposed to be. The soft and delicate eyelash look has it’s time and place — and I think especially for people who wear little or no eyeshadow or liner, this one gives great definition without overwhelming a no-makeup-makeup face.