Kendall Jenner Has Her Own $23 Erewhon Smoothie Now

Kendall Jenner is the latest in the long line of celebrities to have her own eponymous smoothie at the high-end L.A. supermarket Erewhon, whose designer drinks have become a status symbol for celebs and influencers. Among the delightfully named menu items have been Gisele Bündchen’s Giselderberry Boost Smoothie, Olivia Rodrigo’s Good 4 Ur Guts Smoothie, Sofia Richie Grainge’s Sweet Cherry Smoothie, and Kourtney Kardashian Barker’s Poosh Potion Detox Smoothie.

The latest addition to the menu is called Kendall’s Peaches & Cream Smoothie, from which a portion of the proceeds will benefit a shelter for mothers and children impacted by domestic violence. The fruity smoothie is only expected to be available through June 14, so time is of the essence if you want to try the $23 model-approved blend of coconut milk, liquid electrolytes, aloe vera juice, vanilla collagen, maple syrup, goji berries, and coconut cream.

Jenner’s new partnership with Erewhon has apparently sparked some playful competition with her close friend Hailey Bieber, who has her own smoothie since summer 2023. Jenner uploaded an image to her Instagram stories featuring a sign for Kendall’s smoothie with the text “@haileybieber is shaking in her boots.” But perhaps the only way to find out who has the better palate would be to put both drinks in a head-to-head taste test — which would be at least a $40 endeavor.