Kourtney Kardashian’s Beauty Evolution from California Cute to Rock Star Chic

A lot has been made about Kourtney Kardashian’s recent style makeover. Since she and Travis Barker announced their relationship earlier this year, it’s hard to help but notice she’s taken on more of a rock and roll edge. Just see her new haircut and recent clothing choices. However, a look back on Kourtney Kardashian’s best hair and makeup looks reveals she’s never been one to shy away away from cool girl classics like black eyeliner, red lipstick, or a pompadour.

Up ahead, tap through to see Kourtney’s beauty evolution.