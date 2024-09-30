Kylie Jenner Brings All Her Friends Out To Celebrate KHY & More Party Photos You Missed

If you can believe it, we’re still making our way through Fashion Month. The final lap around Paris will officially end on Oct. 1, but in the meantime, there’s some parties to catch up on that you might’ve missed in between our photo diaries and emerging trend callouts. From a couple New York moments to Parisian throwdowns in some legendary haunts, keep scrolling for a fashionable dose of FOMO.

Khy & Atlein’s French Cocktail

One thing we love even more than Emily in Paris is Kylie in Paris. The multi-hyphenate billionaire and youngest KarJenner is always turning looks and appears to be having a ball, and her cocktail in honor of her brand Khy’s collaboration with French label Atlein was no exception. The collab was sported by almost every guest, including Gabbriette, Stassie Baby, and Jenner herself, who all turned up to Lapérouse for champagne and laughs.

Antonin Tron, Kylie Jenner German Larkin Anastasia Karanikolaou, Kylie Jenner German Larkin Gabbriette German Larkin Mona Tougaard, Fai Khadra, Kylie Jenner German Larkin 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Wardrobe.NYC & Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s Late-Night Dinner

No proper party roundup during Paris Fashion Week would be complete without some snaps from inside Caviar Kaspia, and Wardrobe.NYC thankfully delivered. Their latest collection is a joint effort with Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, purveyor of the cool-girl aesthetic and apparently an extra fun party host. Her cool friend guest list included Isayama Ffrench, Phoebe Tonkin, and Shiona Turini, who enjoyed some caviar-smothered potatoes, indoor cigarettes, and late-night dancing.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley German Larkin Christine Centenera, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Josh Goot German Larkin Dan Sablon, Shiona Turini German Larkin Julia Sarr Jamois, Phoebe Tonkin, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Abbey Lee, Isamaya Ffrench German Larkin 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Rabanne’s Golden Millions Party

Rabanne let everyone act like a millionaire for a night at Paris Fashion Week — even though there were some serious spenders in the room. Rabanne ambassadors Gigi Hadid and Moses Sumney hosted a vogue battle and cocktail party in honor of the brand’s new fragrance, Million Gold, that saw the likes of Ice Spice and Charlotte Lawrence dancing and cheering on the voguers.

Gigi Hadid, Moses Sumney Paul Blind & Victor Boyko Ice Spice Paul Blind & Victor Boyko Moses Sumney Paul Blind & Victor Boyko Charlotte Lawrence Paul Blind & Victor Boyko 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Kacey Musgraves & Reformation’s Intimate Cocktail

Kacey Musgraves brought a bit Nashville mixed with the Cotswalds to her Reformation collab, and also to the soirée she hosted at the Bowery in commemoration of the collection. Friends of the brand and Musgraves gathered to get flash tattoos, eye some of the pieces they need to cop, and take pictures by the life-size mini pony shrub.

Kacey Musgraves Madison McGaw/BFA.com Madison McGaw/BFA.com Madison McGaw/BFA.com Madison McGaw/BFA.com 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Mejuri & Gia Coppola’s Karaoke Night

On Sept. 12, Mejuri closed out New York Fashion Week with a night of singing, dancing, and laughing at karaoke institution Sing Sing to honor filmmaker Gia Coppola and her three-part mini-motion pictures, A New York Minute, shot in collaboration with the affordable luxury jewelry brand. Laura Love and Samantha Sussman got down with the themes of Mejuri’s takeover, which included a birthday, baby shower, and prom-themed rooms where models who hadn’t flown to London yet sipped champagne and sung along to Whitney Houston.

Natalie Vall-Freed, Rozzi Crane, Laura Love, Samantha Sussman, Gia Coppola Zach Hilty & Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com Hunter Abrams, Brooke Wise, Chris Chang Zach Hilty & Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com Ajani Russell Zach Hilty & Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com Zach Hilty & Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Maison Orveda’s Blowout Opening Bash

French skincare powerhouse Orveda has landed in New York City, and they brought out a party-ready crew to explore their new Upper East Side digs on Sept. 11 including Leslie Bibb, Nicole Ari Parker, and Helena Christensen. Moses Sumney even took over the DJ booth for a performance, welcoming the international brand to the Big Apple in a true uptown-meets-downtown fashion week moment.