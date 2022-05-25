There are few makeup artists that manage to shape the aesthetic of the decade, but Isamaya Ffrench has undeniably done just that. A celebrated British makeup artist and beauty director, she’s worked on the faces of iconic celebrities like Rihanna and Bella Hadid and has become a leading member of the ugly and unexpected beauty movement. Think: her shell covered faces for Burberry’s runway and sculpting alien beauty looks with extreme pointed ears. Now, she’s taking her signature take on all things grotesque and beautiful and channeling it into her first own-brand cosmetics line, announcing yesterday on Instagram and in British Vogue that Isamaya Beauty will be coming in June 2022.

According to Vogue, the line is a genderless approach to beauty that’s “instinctive to her generation.” It will also capture the 33-year-old’s “nonconformist understanding of glam”, so don’t expect to see the same-old-same-old in the landscape of increasingly similar beauty brands. “This isn’t another off-the-shelf competitive red lip,” Ffrench told Vogue. “There are people out there who don’t just want ‘glamorous and pretty’, but something more edgy and exciting. I want my brand to talk to those people. Something honest and uninhibited—that’s how I see it.” The brand has already released a leather bondage-themed promo video on TikTok, which although it doesn’t show any products puts forth a very distinctive vibe.

The debut makeup collection is clearly a revolt against the cookie-cutter celebrity beauty brands, with moody “industrial” eyeshadow colors, mascara for spidery-long eyelashes, and a pomade that completely laminates the eyebrow for a naked effect (so new eyebrows can be penciled in overtop, or not). It also comes after years of experience in the industry, including as Global Make-up Artist for Christian Louboutin in 2019 and Global Beauty Director at Burberry Beauty in 2020. She was also a driving force behind the launch of Byredo’s color cosmetics line, from September 2020.

Queen of all things avant-garde Ffrench’s surprise announcement is sure to shake up the makeup industry. It also takes us deeper into the goth and punk beauty trends starting to circulate and we’re more than here for it. While more details on exactly when and what the launch will be have yet to be released, you can already sign up for first access on the Isamaya Beauty website now.