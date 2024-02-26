The First Mejuri & Ganni Drop Will Have You Feeling Lucky

On Feb. 26, Danish fashion label Ganni and fine-jewelry brand Mejuri announced their first collab: a limited-edition clover collection that has been almost two years in the making. By reimagining Ganni’s four-leaf motif, the capsule is centered around good fortune, positivity, and genuine friendship.

The four-piece collection, which ranges from $98 to $498, consists of detachable clover hoop earrings, a clover ring, a clover charm-pendant chain bracelet, and a necklace featuring bold paperclip link chains. Each piece is crafted from 92% recycled sterling silver and 95% recycled 18-karat gold vermeil. In a press release for the launch, Noura Sakkijha, CEO and co-founder of Mejuri, calls the two brands similar in their dedication to creating “high quality, ethically sourced, and design-focused pieces.”

To celebrate the launch, the two houses co-created a campaign to capture real-life friendship duos. They also held a New York Fashion Week preview at Holiday Bar earlier this month, which was hosted by Maude Apatow and attended by Bambi Northwood-Blyth, Beanie Feldstein, Amy Juliette Lefévre, and Tommy Dorfman.

Those looking for some good luck or deeper friendships will be pleased to discover that the Mejuri x Ganni capsule collection is available now on both the brands’ websites and all North American stores. Shop some of our favorite pieces below.