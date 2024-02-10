Tommy Dorfman Gets Ready For Collina Strada's Fall/Winter 2024 Show

Getting Ready With
Muscles, milk-chocolate-covered pretzels, and absolutely no music.
It’s barely an hour after the final muscle-bound look stomped down Collina Strada’s Fall/Winter 2024 runway on Feb. 9, and Tommy Dorfman and I already are on the phone having a debrief about the chiseled latex shirts and gourd barbells as she (quietly) crunches on some Trader Joe’s milk-chocolate-covered pretzels. The actress and director of the upcoming movie I Wish You All The Best has had a day of firsts: This is the first time she’s sat in the audience of a Hillary Taymour presentation — she’s walked two seasons — and it’s also the first time she’s taken the train to a fashion show.
Ahead, Dorfman walks NYLON through her DIY hair and makeup looks for the occasion, her “lesbian bride” look, and the drinking game you could play with her upcoming film.