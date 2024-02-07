FOMO
Jemima Kirke Hits The Dance Floor At Valentino & More Of The Best NYFW Party Photos
NYLON is hitting the pavement to bring you the very best of NYFW’s parties.
This is FOMO, your destination for the best party photos from each week’s most fabulous events. Live the IRL fun URL, ahead.
Apparis Celebrates NYFW at Flower Shop with Anaa Saber
APPARIS kicked off Fashion Month with a party at The Flower Shop on Feb. 1 featuring a DJ set from Lumia Nocito.
Jessica Chastain’s Vestiaire Collective Closet Sale
Jessica Chastain, her stylist Elizabeth Stewart, and Vestiaire Collective brought the fashion week to The Nines on Feb. 6 with a cocktail party and charity closet sale. To promote fashion circularity, Chastain arrived in a repeated outfit: a Spring 2024 Cong Tri dress from her recent Memory movie premiere. Guests shopped items from a white Carolina Herrera dress Chastain wore to her The Good Nurse premiere to a Jacquemus dress donated and recently worn by the one and only Julia Roberts — all while enjoying a live DJ set by Jenny Albright.
Valentino Boutique Opening Party
Maison Valentino celebrated NYFW with the opening of a new boutique in Soho on Feb. 6. Guests like Emma Seligman and Jemima Kirke started the night at the boutique before the party spilled over to Sartiano’s, where everyone sipped on specially-crafted pink cocktails and danced to music by DJ Mei Kwok.