You could argue that 2023 has been the year of the pageboy haircut. Earlier this year, Dixie D’Amelio debuted her newly cropped cut in platinum blonde. Iris Law and Wallis Day followed suit, and now, we’re capping things off with another major chop — this time from Jodie Turner-Smith. In contrast, bombshells Sydney Sweeney and Sabrina Carpenter went for voluminous blowouts accessorized with a bow or two.

So if you’ve been thinking about undergoing a major hair transformation as we enter 2024, look no further than our best celebrity beauty moments of the week for all the inspiration you need.

Jodie Turner-Smith’s Perfect Pixie

Kayla Oaddams/WireImage/Getty Images

Last weekend, Jodie Turner-Smith rocked up to the special screening of All Of Us Strangers in Los Angeles with a perfectly curled, ultra-short pixie cut.

Sydney Sweeney’s Bombshell Blowout

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

Sydney Sweeney is quickly establishing herself as a master of the bombshell blowout with shiny, effortless waves seen in New York on Dec. 12.

Julia Fox’s Uncanny Valley

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

It turns out the viral “uncanny valley” makeup tutorials that have been circulating for the past month must be on Julia Fox’s For You page too. The actress was spotted with disorientating eye makeup while wearing a gothic-bride-style black veil in Los Angeles.

Sabrina Carpenter Adds A Bow

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

What says “‘tis the season” more than a smattering of small bows? Carpenter brought the holiday spirit onstage at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball this week at Madison Square Garden.

Iris Law’s Periwinkle Eyeshadow

Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The subtle sparkly eyeshadow Iris Law wore to the opening of Stella McCartney at the Selfridges Corner Shop earlier this week is officially on our New Year’s Eve makeup mood boards.

Maya Hawke’s Smudged Lipstick

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

At Netflix's Maestro movie premiere in Los Angeles on Dec. 12, Maya Hawke officially gave us all the signal to leave our lipstick smudged (in an effortlessly chic way, of course).

Sofia Boutella’s Micro Bangs

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

While micro bangs are divisive, there’s no denying that they’re badass (when done well). Sofia Boutella’s choppy cut for the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix's Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire was perfection.

Wallis Day’s Cropped Pixie

Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Actress Wallis Day knows how to style her pixie cut. This side-swept action in London on Dec. 13 deserves its moment.