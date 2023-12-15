Beauty
Julia Fox’s Uncanny Valley Makeup And More Of The Best Celeb Beauty Looks Of The Week
A weekly roundup of our favorite celebrity beauty moments.
You could argue that 2023 has been the year of the pageboy haircut. Earlier this year, Dixie D’Amelio debuted her newly cropped cut in platinum blonde. Iris Law and Wallis Day followed suit, and now, we’re capping things off with another major chop — this time from Jodie Turner-Smith. In contrast, bombshells Sydney Sweeney and Sabrina Carpenter went for voluminous blowouts accessorized with a bow or two.
So if you’ve been thinking about undergoing a major hair transformation as we enter 2024, look no further than our best celebrity beauty moments of the week for all the inspiration you need.
Jodie Turner-Smith’s Perfect Pixie
Last weekend, Jodie Turner-Smith rocked up to the special screening of All Of Us Strangers in Los Angeles with a perfectly curled, ultra-short pixie cut.
Sydney Sweeney’s Bombshell Blowout
Sydney Sweeney is quickly establishing herself as a master of the bombshell blowout with shiny, effortless waves seen in New York on Dec. 12.
Julia Fox’s Uncanny Valley
It turns out the viral “uncanny valley” makeup tutorials that have been circulating for the past month must be on Julia Fox’s For You page too. The actress was spotted with disorientating eye makeup while wearing a gothic-bride-style black veil in Los Angeles.
Sabrina Carpenter Adds A Bow
What says “‘tis the season” more than a smattering of small bows? Carpenter brought the holiday spirit onstage at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball this week at Madison Square Garden.
Iris Law’s Periwinkle Eyeshadow
The subtle sparkly eyeshadow Iris Law wore to the opening of Stella McCartney at the Selfridges Corner Shop earlier this week is officially on our New Year’s Eve makeup mood boards.
Maya Hawke’s Smudged Lipstick
At Netflix's Maestro movie premiere in Los Angeles on Dec. 12, Maya Hawke officially gave us all the signal to leave our lipstick smudged (in an effortlessly chic way, of course).
Sofia Boutella’s Micro Bangs
While micro bangs are divisive, there’s no denying that they’re badass (when done well). Sofia Boutella’s choppy cut for the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix's Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire was perfection.
Wallis Day’s Cropped Pixie
Actress Wallis Day knows how to style her pixie cut. This side-swept action in London on Dec. 13 deserves its moment.