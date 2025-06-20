Kai Schreiber & Naomi Watts Have A Mom-Daughter Makeup Date

How do you beat the heat when the summer schedule demands your attendance at multiple parties a night? The one-two punch of cold-as-hell air-conditioned cars and subway trains followed by a sweltering two-block walk is a surefire way for even the most set makeup to budge. The key? Attend an event where touchups are not only suggested, but encouraged. The other ways to keep sweat stains to a minimum? Grab a branded fan, hop on a train car as the main event, or go subterranean for the celebration. See how some of our favorite celebs stayed cool as Valentino-clad cucumbers (or embraced the sweaty glow aura) below.

Armani Beauty Has A Silky & Summery Soirée

Armani Beauty brought out a cohort of It girls braving the first stormy day of the summer in New York to toast to their Luminous Silk collection. Kai Schreiber and her mom Naomi Watts tried on the infamous foundation and concealer while others like Tefi gamely posed with the cult classic.

Axel Arigato Launches A Sneaker In Style

The Swedish streetwear brand posted up a massive speaker to set the musical vibe for the release of the Eris sneaker, and Ana Roxanne bravely ascended to perform for the likes of Iris Apatow and Ella Snyder.

DVF Toasts To The Solstice

The brand’s kaleidoscopic prints and bandanas were the ultimate accompaniment to their rooftop party at Fouquet’s, where popsicles were enjoyed and fans were brought out to beat the already sweltering summer heat.

Cultured Hosts A Mini White Lotus Reunion

Their Hamptons edition cover star Leslie Bibb brought out costar Sam Nivola, hubby Sam Rockwell, and other friends in the city to celebrate her cover at the Hotel Chelsea.

Montblanc Channels The Phoenician Scheme In Milan

The brand kicked off the Milan menswear fashion week schedule with a very Andersonian event. Wes Anderson continues his relationship with the Swiss watch brand with the debut of “Let’s Write,” as friends of the brand like Joey King and Esther McGregor hopping on a train to take them to the gala dinner.