Ivy Getty Bonded With Jeff Goldblum & Addison Rae During Met Gala Weekend

Welcome to NYLON’s Going-Out Diaries, where we ask our favorite people to take us through their weeks from 9 to 5 (p.m. to a.m., that is). Up first, we have Ivy Getty giving us an exclusive look into what actually goes on at the Met Gala and all it’s pre- and post- parties, and asking the time old question: is 3 a.m. too early or too late for a Rihanna sighting?

Friday, May 2

I don't remember Vogue’s Last Friday party ever having a dress code before, but this year was Shades of Blue. I had this perfect vintage set that I got ages ago inspired by suiting with low-rise pinstripe suit pants, so I kind of thought that was perfect. Then I had this belt from this hotel gift shop in Italy last year that was so cool. It's silver with lapis lazuli on it, which is the Sagittarius stone, so I put that on with a matching necklace I got from a shop in New York that's also lapis lazuli.

We went on the earlier side, around 9 p.m. The vibe inside was great, and the food was amazing. They had apple fritters that were so yummy, all these little, small, super flavorful bites. This always happens — the waiters start realizing I'm eating all the food and they'll start coming straight to me to the point where I have to be like, "Okay, stop," because I'm eating so much of it.When we arrived, the band was singing covers of different songs and I'm sure it got a bit more crazy in a good way, but I was gone at that point. I was there for probably an hour and a half. It was a lot of the New York crowd when we were there; I think the celebrities came later. I saw Law [Roach] right when we were leaving.

My friend’s birthday was at Chinese Tuxedo, where I’ve never been before. I stayed there for probably five minutes before I realized how much of a club it was. And honestly, in general I have not been going out a lot. But before Met, I especially kept it chill because my face can get puffy from lack of sleep or even one drink. I did have the cocktail that they had [at the Vogue event] when we arrived. It was so yummy, some pineapple thing. I probably had two or three, and then I didn't drink at the birthday party after. I was literally there for 10 minutes. I got home probably by 11:30. It was all a quick turnaround.

Saturday, May 3

You never really know what to expect of parties around the Met because it's such a busy time. I think even the organizers of the parties don't know what to expect. The Versace and Moda Operandi party was so cute. I had the Ferragamo dinner pretty promptly after, so I had to go home and change in-between, which was convenient because my home was actually in-between both events. I couldn't stay at Versace for super long, but I would have if I could. It was at The Twenty Two, which I hadn't been to yet. The food was also amazing there, though I have to say the best food of the weekend was at Pat McGrath's makeup event that I went to on Friday morning. That food was unbelievable.

Donatella was there. It doesn't even matter if you’ve seen her before. It's like you're seeing her for the first time every time you see her. There's something so legendary about her. I am obsessed with her. I do not know her. I've met her once, but just being in her presence feels so special. The Versace dress I wore was everything, but it was the perfect amount of time to be wearing it because it was perfectly fit to my boobs, but it could fall at any minute.

The Ferragamo look was also everything. Usually brands will send you selects and that dress was my top select, which never happens. When I went to the fitting, I asked them, "Oh, who else is coming to the dinner?" And they said five A-list names immediately. I was like, "Oh my gosh. I'm shocked I got my first choice." Dinner was at Torrisi, and my table was Hari Nef, Jessie Andrews, and a few others. Stefon Diggs was at the table near us and I met him before at a Tiffany’s dinner. He was really sweet.

When I arrived, I was very intimidated and started talking to this woman who was also by herself. Didn't know she was Jeff Goldblum's wife. She was so lovely, and then he walked over and next thing you know, it was the three of us chatting away. I feel like I really got to know them by the end of night. I was saying bye to them. If I saw him today, he would know my name. We're on that level now.

I was there late. I was having the time of my life. All of us were having a really good time. And that's what's special. Sometimes it's a hit or miss. Or you can just tell that people want to leave from the get-go so they're not even interacting. This dinner did not have that energy. so many people were going to the Met there and they were not in a rush to leave.

Sunday, May 4

I stayed home all day on Sunday. I was supposed to have a facial, but it was canceled last minute. I didn't really freak out, but usually I have at least three facials before the Met. So many places will offer to do it and why not? I feel like my skin looked fine in the pictures. I have my own frequency wand and stuff so I was doing all of it anyway.

I went to bed by midnight, which honestly wasn't late because I was just in bed already, I was just watching a movie. Recently, I've been watching feel good movies because I feel like I was watching so many thrillers because my attention span is horrific. I watched The Secret Life of Walter Mitty recently and that was actually really good. I saw ... What's that one with Matt Damon and Ben Affleck? Good Will Hunting. I've been on that kind of movie recently.

Monday, May 5

I just wanted to treat Met Monday like a normal day, so I didn't go to the hotel until 3:00 PM, which was definitely pushing it. But I'd say I was least nervous walking on the carpet because of the mindset I put myself in. This was my fourth Met Gala, which is crazy. I feel like I just started going. Time goes by so fast. I had the most fun at this Met then any other Met I've had, and I feel like that's kind of how it goes; It always gets better and better every year as you know more people, because obviously anybody showing up somewhere where they don't know the majority of people is going to be a bit intimidating.

I saw Charli [xcx] first, who I know, and that was cool. She was on the carpet at the same time as me, so she was the first person I saw. I also came with Aurora [James] so it wasn't like I was by myself all night. Now is the part that's going to spin everybody's heads up and down because I couldn’t tell you who was at my table,. I was so involved with the three people I was next to and across from, that I actually cannot remember. I feel insane. I didn't have a big table, but I can not tell you who was on the other side of it. I was just so involved in conversation and dancing that it went by so fast. I had a designer on my right side and across from me was his girlfriend, who I loved, and we were both equally freaking out about Rihanna. We immediately bonded. That just brings people together. And on my left side, I had Derek Blasberg, who I know well. I've been so lucky. Every year, there's been somebody I actually know well at my table so I've never had this moment of freaking out. But also, everybody's actually really kind. There's nobody rude inside. I think everybody is grateful to be there

The performances that they have every year are always something to look forward to, and this year was no exception. It was actually everything. Stevie Wonder and Usher performed, and it was such an honor to see Stevie Wonder. It's very clear [when it’s time to leave]. It's shortly after the performances because that's kind of the big, last thing and when they're serving dessert. It's a flood exit. Before this year, I never had a problem getting out, but I guess I've just been lucky because apparently it's always been a thing. This year it took like an hour and a half. It was kind of nice because everybody else was too so we were all chilling outside waiting together. I saw Emma Chamberlain who is from the Bay Area, too. We waited with each other, because I lost Aurora for a second and then I found her again, and we ended up walking around the corner to get our car. What is so hilarious is it’s just the line of vans making the traffic; otherwise there’s not really any. The security outside started hailing taxis for people. There were so many celebrities just getting in a taxi and their whole team were like, "You're getting in a taxi?

At the hotel, I immediately changed. I saw NYLON’s Instagram with timestamps of when people arrived and left their hotel for the after-parties. I felt like I was living under a rock. I'm in and out in 20 minutes. This year was the one year where I was like, "Okay. There's actually way too many parties." It was impossible because it makes them a little bit all empty, and that was frustrating because I just want to have fun and dance. There's nothing more like a bummer than if you go somewhere and it's empty. That's not what I want to do.

We went to Boom at the Top of The Standard first; that just feels like a classic. We left pretty shortly after just because it felt like the night was already so late; it was already around 1 a.m. Then we went to Stella McCartney. My friend, Zuri [Marley], was DJing and they also dressed me for my after party look. That was at Zero Bond, And then we went to People's. Frankie [Carattini], who was part of the team that opened up People's, is a good friend of mine and that was so much fun. I would say that was the best party of the night. I met Addison [Rae], who I've been Instagram friends with for a while. That was exciting. I was sitting next to Julia [Fox] and,I turned to my left and it was Addison and I think her friend Lexee [Smith]. They were next to me and I was like, "Wow, this is everything." We've been pen pals for a year.

And then we went to ASAP's because, obviously, huge Rihanna fan. It was around 3:00 a.m., so I think we might've been a bit late. Or we were super early. There was a huge party at Casa [Cipriani] that we were going to go to. I actually met Doja Cat at the Met and had a conversation with her and she was so kind, and I didn't even realize it was her party as well My friends were all going, but at that point I was so exhausted. I went home, though I wish I had the energy to go to it because everybody said it was so much fun. I'm going to prepare myself mentally better next year, but this time, I went to bed.