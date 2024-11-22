H&M & Charli XCX Shut Down The Hotel Chelsea On A Monday

The pre-Thanksgiving rush of parties still comes as a surprise to the senses (and liver), and with a new hot spot opening every week in the city, the week was full of flash-only, dark rooms to be spotted in one last time before the holiday weekend. There was a newcomer’s first birthday party, two soirées hosted at the social club du jour, plus a Monday-night rave afterparty that didn’t shy away from opulence. Keep scrolling to see what bashes you might’ve slept through this week.

Jean’s Turns One

Jean’s, although only freshly a year old, is as storied as some decades-old places dream to be. It’s seen dozens of after-parties, dinners, celebrity sightings, and plenty of martini-filled nights. They hosted friends and family for a birthday party filled with all the Jean’s classics: their signature chocolate chip cookie, French fries, and yes, dirty-as-you-like martinis.

BFA.com

Jennifer Behr’s Sparkly Drag Show

While most brands’ holiday parties will happen at their storefronts or ritzy social clubs, Jennifer Behr just wanted to have a great time in an unassuming place with genuinely entertaining performances. So, she decamped from her Greenpoint studio to Parkside Lounge, enlisted a few drag queens, and brought of friends of the brand like Olivia Palermo to enjoy a glittery night of drag numbers and exceptional hair accessories.

Jasmine Rice, Jennifer Behr Rommel Demano/BFA Chicky Gorgina Rommel Demano/BFA Olivia Palermo, Jennifer Behr Rommel Demano/BFA Maryah Ananda Rommel Demano/BFA

Louis Gabriel Nouchi & ecco.kollektive Go For Gold

The French designer Louis Gabriel Nouchi just wanted to have some good food in New York for once, as he told me over Jean-Georges-prepared sole meunière at the Taylor Swift-approved new social club, Chez Margaux, on Nov. 19. (Swift happened to be in the room next door with Faith Hill and Este Haim.) Nouchi gathered friends and collaborators like Richie Shazam and Moses Sumney to celebrate his leather-goods collection with ecco.kollektive with, yes, a delicious dinner, and even better surroundings and conversation.

Alexander Roth, Louis Gabriel Nouchi, Kemio Madison Voelkel/BFA Moses Sumney Madison Voelkel/BFA Teddy Quinlivan Madison Voelkel/BFA José Criales-Unzueta, Richie Shazam, Ben Draghi Madison Voelkel/BFA

H&M’s Chelsea Hotel Lobby Takeover

Usually, Mondays are the one night a week I can catch my breath, act like a human, and do my chores, but H&M had wildly different plans for me. After Charli XCX shut down Times Square for a performance given from a stage neatly tucked inside a billboard, H&M brought their friends like Julia Fox and Alex Consani down a few blocks to the Hotel Chelsea. Anderson.Paak (a.k.a DJ.Pee) was on the decks, hot chicken sliders were being passed, and the cosmos were indeed flowing until way later than anticipated.

Amelia Gray, Charli xcx BFA.com Anderson.Paak BFA.com Richie Shazam, Julia Fox BFA.com Hari Nef, Alex Consani BFA.com

Carolina Herrera & FRAME’s Hangout

Frame knows a good party — just ask Alix Earle, who hosted their Mr. Chow shutdown during New York Fashion Week. That was a blowout bash, but on Nov. 21, Frame dialed it down a bit in the name of luxury for a cocktail celebrating their Carolina Herrera collaboration. Sienna Miller popped into Chez Margaux, along with sisters Amelia Gray and Delilah Belle, plus SNL mainstay Ego Nwodim, for a night of schmoozing and admiring one another’s excellent FRAME x Carolina Herrera denim mini-skirts.