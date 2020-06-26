Haim's Style Evolution Is A Study In '70s California Cool Girl

Haim has been a perpetual favorite among both critics and fans alike; their empowered female pop-rock sound has no doubt resonated with their growing cult of admirers, as have their chic laid-back ensembles. Since dropping their first EP Forever in 2012, sisters Este, Danielle, and Alana Haim have evolved a lot both musically and style-wise.

While they continue to champion their signature California cool girl look, the women have experimented with a number of different styles over time, too. Upon the release of the Haim's much-awaited third album Women in Music Pt. III, we look back at the trio's most iconic fashion moments throughout the years.