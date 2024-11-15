One Great Look: Charli XCX In Saint Laurent

The stars have been pumping the pavement and turning looks all week in a final pre-Thanksgiving return to busy-ness, with premieres and events alike getting the girls out of their hotel rooms and onto the streets. With the imminence of Charli XCX’s turn as both host and musical guest on Saturday Night Live on Nov. 16, the Headmistress of Brat has been spotted coming in and out of the Bowery Hotel and the Financial District’s coolest building, WSA, most notably on Nov. 11 wearing a “casual” (for her) outfit with a $10,000 price tag. Being brat doesn’t come cheap, ladies.

Charli’s street style is never a head-to-toe replication of a runway look, thanks in part to her genius stylist Chris Horan, who has helped her find her adult style by mixing designers and styles in a “bitchy” way. This $5,000 Saint Laurent black cargo jumpsuit comes from the brand’s Summer 2024 runway, which Charli has previously worn, which she styled with a pair of Bottega Veneta driving gloves, her signature Givenchy shades, and Saint Laurent’s Voltaire bag, bringing the total worth of her outfit over the five-digit mark. It’s like if Amelia Earhart was a Zero Bond member.

This outfit is everything I love about Charli’s style: It’s unexpected, androgynous yet still sexy, and mature, yet still in touch with what the kids are into. It also is a continuation of her love affair with Saint Laurent, as Horan said in his interview with NYLON about the Brat era: “It's the next chapter of her saying, ‘I'm an adult and I want to dress like an adult.’ Obviously, a bitchy adult, the Charli XCX adult. She said, ‘I'm 31 years old, I need to up my game,’ which I was so excited about. I basically redid her personal wardrobe... A lot of it was The Row and Saint Laurent.” The glow-up is real, and if this is a tease for what she will wear come Saturday night, get ready to bow at the high-fashion altar of Charli.