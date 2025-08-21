Suki Waterhouse Serves Head-To-Toe Fringe For Michael Kors

It’s the perfect time in summer for the fashion set to get a little out-of-office time before Fashion Month prep slams us all in the face. (This writer saw designer Daniel Roseberry out for a leisurely stroll in Williamsburg about a week ago; the Schiaparelli show is metaphorically light years away.) For those of us still clocked in and standing on business, there are plenty of tidbits from the worlds of celebrity style and sports-themed collections (trust us, it’s cooler than it sounds). Below, a little timeline update and some shoppable pieces, should your pre-fall itch for newness strike early.

Suki Waterhouse Lives Out Her La Dolce Vita Fantasy

In Michael Kors’ latest campaign, the singer and hernia survivor stopped into the Italian capital to show off the brand’s lust-worthy bags, shoes, and a particularly great blouson leather jacket that is best accessorized with a fresh, shaggy haircut.

Lachlan Bailey Lachlan Bailey Lachlan Bailey Lachlan Bailey 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Zoë Kravitz Is Trying Less — And It’s Paying Off

Usually, when celebrities do photo-calls for press tours, custom looks and couture fashion are the standard now. (When Zendaya arrived at the Parisian photo-call for Dune 2, she was in a fresh-off-the-runway cylindrical Alaïa gown.) Kravitz, however, can’t be bothered, and with minimalist expert Danielle Goldberg as her stylist, she’s taking the try-hard out of such affairs and showing up in simple Saint Laurent dresses and skirts — pieces that could easily work for dinner at Via Carota as they do for a promotional junket. Sometimes, the right answer is the easiest one.

In Saint Laurent in London Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Amelia Gray Is In Her Campaign Era

She’s a Valentino and Balenciaga muse (and newly minted actress), but for fall, it’s all about the neutrals from outerwear experts (Moose Knuckles) and suiting savants (Boss). Get your coin, girl.

Moose Knuckles Courtesy of Moose Knuckles BOSS Courtesy of BOSS 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Stella McCartney Goes Artpop (Again)

The eternal muse tapped her longtime friend Jeff Koons for a collaborative T-shirt, as modeled by Role Model and McCartney herself. The shirt is available now, with a wider capsule set for release next January.

Role Model Courtesy of Stella McCartney Stella McCartney Courtesy of Stella McCartney 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Mejuri Makes Clothes Now?

Well, not for long. Their new Play collection of dainty earrings and tennis bracelets is meant to move with you (just in time for the U.S. Open) and comes alongside some collaborative tanks and T-shirts, made in partnership with Made Some.