Croque Madames & Tennis WAGs At Lacoste’s Miami Open Party

It’s that time during false spring where everyone could use some sustained sunshine, so it’s no surprise Miami is hopping right now. By my count, five of my friends and a handful of celebs I follow posted pictures of palm trees and South Beach this week (whether they were in town for Alex Cooper’s Unwell Weekend is to be determined). I was also in town, and immediately upon arrival at Soho Beach House, I brushed shoulders with Irina Shayk who was checking in to chill by the pool. I’m not sure what brought her to Florida, but tennis’ Miami Open had other guests buzzing about days spent at Hard Rock Stadium. Lacoste’s partnership with Soho House promised to bring together some of my favorite things: Tennis players, cute tennis gear, and members clubs with parties to match.

Le Club Lacoste at Miami Pool House La Clef Production

After a day of beachside snoozing and lounging (tough, I know), I made my way to La Club Lacoste across Biscayne Bay at Miami Pool House, the sister location to Soho Beach House nestled on an unassuming street in Wynwood. There, the Art Deco pool and various houses on the property were transformed into clubby enclaves for the evening, with French-inspired bites swirling and Lacoste’s signature drink Le Chose flowing. Shawn Kolodny-designed silver sculptures were trippy tennis balls brought to life, and green lights reflected off the faces of Lacoste’s players, including an impeccably dressed Novak Djokovic, Grigor Dimitrov, and Ugo Humbert, who had the best ‘fit of the night in a wide-leg yellow pant and printed shirt from the Spring/Summer 2025 runway.

Morgan Riddle Getty Images Ayan Broomfield Getty Images Novak Djokovic Getty Images Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Elsewhere, the VIP section was full of tan boys and tanner girls, with Morgan Riddle in an adorable Lacoste tennis skirt brushing shoulders with Ayan Broomfield, a very tall (and very cute) Daniil Medvedev, and other influencers in the tennis-sphere. The evening was also open to Soho House members, who were intrigued by the polo-clad crew and happy to have an excuse for a Tuesday party. After a group photo op by the pool, the players shuffled out quietly to get some beauty rest before hitting the practice courts early next morning.

Courtesy of Lacoste

The next day, Lacoste made good on their decade-long partnership with the Miami Open presented by Itaú and took us over to the grounds to check out their overwhelmingly green boutique, full of exclusive merch made just for the tournament and hats in every shade from cyan to pepper. There were booths with the popsicle-colored merch dotted around the stadium, where myself and the Lacoste crew caught the night matches. While my time in Miami was too short, Lacoste and Soho House will keep the party going until the Miami Open finals on March 30. So, if you find yourself in Wynwood without a place to unwind, pull up poolside and get a croc-logo cap, a croque madame, and some tennis-ball-decorated macarons courtesy of the French tennis powerhouse.