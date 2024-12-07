While the vibes at a NYLON party are indescribable — though I do, in fact, try very hard to describe the vibes — flash photography can do a lot of the explaining. And at our NYLON House party in Miami on Dec. 6, there was loads to say about cover star Camila Cabello reading her own issue in faux shock, Ludacris’ bangers-only performance (and the crowd’s open-mouthed reaction), and the various famous/cool/hot/interesting people who came through to work the e.l.f. Cosmetics mod seating and the scented Diesel tunnel.

Throughout the night, our intrepid team of photographers logged miles moving from mansion to bar to another bar to the green room to the yacht and back again to capture every key moment on camera. Below, see their work — and evidence of the Cabello-branded beach towel’s display-to-cape pipeline.

Camila Cabello World Red Eye Camila Cabello & Patrick Ta World Red Eye 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Camila Cabello World Red Eye

Lauren McCarthy & Tinx Matthew Weinberger Lauren McCarthy & Tinx Matthew Weinberger 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Matthew Weinberger

Janelle Monáe Matthew Weinberger

Poupay Jutharat

Ludacris Oscar Jordan Ludacris Oscar Jordan 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Ludacris Poupay Jutharat

Mischa Barton World Red Eye John Summit World Red Eye 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Poupay Jutharat

Matthew Weinberger

Matthew Weinberger Matthew Weinberger 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Mathew Weinberger

Quenville Poupay Jutharat

Hugel Poupay Jutharat

Poupay Jutharat Poupay Jutharat 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Matthew Weinberger

Poupay Jutharat