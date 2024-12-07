Nylon Nights

Camila! Mischa! See The Best Photos From NYLON House Miami

And Ludacris!

by Chelsea Peng
World Red Eye

While the vibes at a NYLON party are indescribable — though I do, in fact, try very hard to describe the vibes — flash photography can do a lot of the explaining. And at our NYLON House party in Miami on Dec. 6, there was loads to say about cover star Camila Cabello reading her own issue in faux shock, Ludacris’ bangers-only performance (and the crowd’s open-mouthed reaction), and the various famous/cool/hot/interesting people who came through to work the e.l.f. Cosmetics mod seating and the scented Diesel tunnel.

Throughout the night, our intrepid team of photographers logged miles moving from mansion to bar to another bar to the green room to the yacht and back again to capture every key moment on camera. Below, see their work — and evidence of the Cabello-branded beach towel’s display-to-cape pipeline.

Camila CabelloWorld Red Eye
Camila Cabello & Patrick TaWorld Red Eye
1 / 2
1 / 2
Camila CabelloWorld Red Eye
Lauren McCarthy & TinxMatthew Weinberger
Lauren McCarthy & TinxMatthew Weinberger
1 / 2
1 / 2
Matthew Weinberger
Janelle MonáeMatthew Weinberger
Poupay Jutharat
LudacrisOscar Jordan
LudacrisOscar Jordan
1 / 2
1 / 2
LudacrisPoupay Jutharat
Mischa BartonWorld Red Eye
John SummitWorld Red Eye
1 / 2
1 / 2
Poupay Jutharat
Matthew Weinberger
Matthew Weinberger
Matthew Weinberger
1 / 2
1 / 2
Mathew Weinberger
QuenvillePoupay Jutharat
HugelPoupay Jutharat
Poupay Jutharat
Poupay Jutharat
1 / 2
1 / 2
Matthew Weinberger
Poupay Jutharat
Poupay Jutharat