Nylon Nights
Camila! Mischa! See The Best Photos From NYLON House Miami
And Ludacris!
While the vibes at a NYLON party are indescribable — though I do, in fact, try very hard to describe the vibes — flash photography can do a lot of the explaining. And at our NYLON House party in Miami on Dec. 6, there was loads to say about cover star Camila Cabello reading her own issue in faux shock, Ludacris’ bangers-only performance (and the crowd’s open-mouthed reaction), and the various famous/cool/hot/interesting people who came through to work the e.l.f. Cosmetics mod seating and the scented Diesel tunnel.
Throughout the night, our intrepid team of photographers logged miles moving from mansion to bar to another bar to the green room to the yacht and back again to capture every key moment on camera. Below, see their work — and evidence of the Cabello-branded beach towel’s display-to-cape pipeline.