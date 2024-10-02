When the first photos from Lacoste’s Spring/Summer 2025 show in Paris came in on Oct. 1, the staff Slack lit up with various heart emoji and exclamations of “so cute” in reply to Heyoon’s photo. The Korean R&B and pop artist — who was previously part of the group Now United — attended wearing lime green co-ords (the better to contrast against her pink hair), glossy ecru point-toe boots, and a top-handle tote printed with a stylized crocodile. So cute, indeed — and a fashion-y take on the house’s sportif codes.

But it wasn’t until Heyoon sent NYLON some of her personal photos from the event that this reporter learned that the lede had been unintentionally buried: It was also the artist’s birthday, which she celebrated with a big bouquet and a tower of chocolates from the Lacoste team. Ahead, see Heyoon’s point of view, from getting ready (with a pair of Kuromi hair clips) to meeting Venus Williams, whom she calls one of her inspirations.

Courtesy of Heyoon Best way to start the big day.

Courtesy of Heyoon Getting ready for the show.

Courtesy of Heyoon Thank you, team Lacoste!!!

Courtesy of Heyoon On my wayyyy.

Courtesy of Heyoon Selfie 4 u.

Courtesy of Heyoon Got to meet one of my inspirations, Venus Williams.

Courtesy of Heyoon With Irene [Kim] and Soyeon.

Courtesy of Heyoon The iconic Lacoste SS25 look.

Courtesy of Heyoon [Lacoste creative director] Pelagia Kolotouros is such an inspiration to me.