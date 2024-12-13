Trying to predict the best celeb beauty looks of the week is like playing a game of roulette (in other words: totally up to chance). Though it’s basically impossible to guess which color palette, hairstyle, or aesthetic a celeb will step out in, this week, we’ve noticed a theme all the most striking beauty looks have in common: a nod to the ‘90s and early 2000s.

At NYLON’s Art Basel Party, Camila Cabello wore messy topknot with bangs that was reminiscent of a ‘90s Guess model, while Olivia Rodrigo opted for a perky, super-high pony at Variety’s Hitmakers Brunch. Meanwhile, Rihanna was giving full indie sleaze It-girl with an emo liner moment while partying in Miami during Basel (and suddenly we’re itching to bring our trusty Wet n’ Wild eyeliner back in the rotation). And during a stop at SiriusXM Radio, Selena Gomez wore a flipped-out lob that was basically a modern take on the “Rachel” — yes, the iconic hairstyle Jennifer Aniston made famous in Friends.

For more ‘90s and Y2K moments, keep scrolling to see the best celebrity beauty looks of the week.

Camila Cabello’s Y2K Updo Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Looking like she stepped straight out of a vintage Guess ad, cover star Camila Cabello arrived at NYLON’s Art Basel celebration in softly-sculpted makeup and a messy banged coif.

Cynthia Erivo’s Technicolor Mani Maya Dehlin Spach/FilmMagic/Getty Images Cynthia Erivo has been consistently wowing us with her next-level manicures, but this week, she outdid herself with nail artist Shea Osei’s multicolored set, featuring gold chrome and jeweled adornments.

Beyonce’s Golden Eye Shadow Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images Beyoncé coordinated her signature honey-blonde hair with shimmering eyeshadow while supporting Blue Ivy at the Los Angeles premiere of Mufasa: The Lion King. (Pro tip: Iconic London’s Glaze Dual Ended Eyeshadow Crayon will give you a similar effect.)

Selena Gomez’s Barely-There Beat Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images During a visit to SiriusXM studios, Selena Gomez went for glowy skin (we assume it’s Rare Beauty Positive Light Tinted Moisturizer) and a chic, flipped-out lob that wouldn’t look out of place on Jennifer Aniston in an episode of Friends.

Olivia Rodrigo’s Swirled Ponytail Maya Dehlin Spach/FilmMagic/Getty Images We usually see Olivia Rodrigo in sleek strands or light waves, but for Variety’s Hitmakers Brunch, the singer styled her chocolate brown hair in a sleek high ponytail with curled ends that felt very ‘90s pop star.

Rachel Sennott’s Bombshell Bob Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the same event, Rachel Sennott showed up with a bouncy shoulder-length chop — another modern take on Aniston’s “Rachel” cut.

Rihanna’s Indie-Sleaze Eyeliner BACKGRID Rihanna went full emo party girl by opting for a ring of black eyeliner, artfully smudged, for a night out in Miami during Art Basel.

Kim Kardashian’s Windswept Texture Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images Kim Kardashian showed up at the New York opening of Skims’ flagship store with her signature bronzed glam and a half-up, half-down hairstyle with long, face-framing strands.

Emma Corrin’s Porcelain-Doll Blush Andrew Toth/WireImage/Getty Images With strategically-placed blush and candlelit skin, Emma Corrin resembled a procelein doll on the Nosferatu red carpet.

Lily-Rose Depp’s Mini Braids Andrew Toth/WireImage/Getty Images Lily-Rose Depp added an unexpected touch to her Nosferatu premiere look with two Grecian, face-framing braids — elegant and timeless.