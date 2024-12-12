Taylor Swift Had The Perfect Response To Selena Gomez's Engagement Reveal

It’s nice to have a friend. Right after Selena Gomez announced her engagement to Benny Blanco, her BFF Taylor Swift was immediately in the comments to show her support. And it sounds like the superstar is already claiming an important place in the upcoming wedding.

Gomez revealed her engagement on Dec. 11, posting a couple close-ups of her new ring on Instagram along with a pic of Blanco kissing her forehead. “Forever begins now,” the singer wrote. Of course, the comments section was flooded with congratulations from all of Gomez’s famous friends, from Cardi B to Gordon Ramsay, but it was her No. 1 bestie’s response that stuck out the most. “Yes I will be the flower girl,” Swift wrote. Well, that’s one part of the wedding party decided on.

Gomez and Swift have been close, supportive friends for years now. They first formed a bond while going on double dates with the Jonas Brothers in the late 2000s — Gomez dated Nick Jonas from 2008 to 2010 while Swift was briefly connected to Joe Jonas in 2008. Though those romances didn’t last, a long-term friendship was born. Gomez and Swift have vocally supported each other’s projects in the years since, sometimes even collaborating, like when Gomez starred in Swift’s “Bad Blood” music video.

And now, Swift is by Gomez’s side as she takes the next step in her love life. Blanco’s proposal to Gomez comes about a year and a half after the two started dating, although they’ve actually been friends for much longer than that. Blanco recently said he’d been tight with Gomez for “10 years, maybe even 15” before they actually got romantic, even collaborating on music with 2019’s duet “I Can’t Get Enough.”

They took their relationship out of the friend zone in 2023, but it wasn’t until the very end of last year that Gomez hard-launched Blanco as her boyfriend on Instagram. Ever since, the two have been one of the most lovey-dovey celeb couples of 2024, so it only makes sense that they’re ready to say “I do.”