The Golden Globe nominations are here, and it’s already shaping up to be a milestone event for Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, and Miley Cyrus. None of the singer/actors have ever taken home the coveted award, but this may be the year that changes — especially since Gomez earned an impressive double nomination for two of her projects this year.

Gomez has been nominated previously for Only Murders in the Building, but this year, she received both Best Actress nom for OMITB and a Best Supporting Actress acknowledgement for her film Emilia Pérez. Despite being nominated twice before, Gomez has never won a Golden Globe, so this double nomination could be her ticket to the trophy (or two).

Cyrus has also scored a notable nomination — her second ever in Golden Globes history. She first got the nod in 2009 for her song “I Thought I Lost You” from the Disney movie Bolt; this year, she’s being recognized for “Beautiful That Way” from Pamela Anderson’s film The Last Showgirl in the Best Original Song category.

Another standout nomination is Grande, who earned her first-ever Golden Globes nomination this year for Best Supporting Actress in Wicked. The movie musical is also up for Best Motion Picture and the Cinematic And Box Office Achievement Award.

Rounding out the group of former Nickelodeon and Disney Channel multihyphenates taking over this year’s nominations list is Zendaya. The superstar is already a Golden Globe winner, taking home the trophy in 2023 for her work on Euphoria. But now, she’s nominated in the film categories for the first time for her lead role in Challengers (Best Actress). The tennis-centric romance is also nominated for Best Motion Picture.

Find out who will take home the gold when the Golden Globes air live on Jan. 5, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.