Rihanna Does Yin-Yang Dressing To Support Her Man

December is here, which means the release of year-end lists recapping the best fashion of 2024 (ours are coming soon, promise). But the year’s not over until the ball drops, and there’s a lot to catch up on from the last week or so. From two excellent Rihanna outfits in one night to a sunglasses launch from a shoe brand and a hypebeast Ugg collection, keep scrolling to see the fashion news you need to know.

Balenciaga Takes “Shot On iPhone” To New Heights...

... with their Fall 2025 collection lookbook, complete with snaps taken by Demna himself. The collection is naturally Instagram-and-paparazzi fodder, with high-heel mom-shoe collaboration with Scholl and fan-merch tees featuring house ambassadors like Kim K and Nicole Kidman. Also, expect extra-large round sunglasses to come back in 2025.

Riri’s Black & White New York Night

Miss Fenty has had a busy week — fresh off the plane from London where she supported A$AP Rocky at the Fashion Awards, the couple stepped out to the Footwear News Achievement Awards where Rocky picked up another award. For her part, Rih was the best-dressed plus one in the building in custom Alaïa and Manolo Blahnik lace-up sandals, and at the afters, she went into nightcrawler mode in a black leather trench and mesh top (probably Alaïa as well).

le PÈRE Brings The Lower East Side To Melrose

Elizabeth Carababas

le PÈRE is the store-club fixture of Orchard Street, bringing out Omar Apollo and J Balvin for listening parties that take up city blocks. The brand is hoping to transfer some of the hype energy to a Los Angeles outpost on Melrose that embodies more of the skater-boy, relaxed vibe of west L.A.

Alex Consani Makes History...

Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

...as the first trans woman to win Model of the Year at the 2024 Fashion Awards. From the depths of TikTok to the top of the fashion industry, she’s proven hard work and a sense of humor are a winning recipe.

The UGG x Palace Collection Is As Hype-y As You’d Expect

Palace Skateboards

And we wouldn’t have it any other way. Expect to see Dua Lipa in the tan Tasman slippers within weeks. Shop it on Dec. 6.

CAMPERLAB Isn’t Just For Feet Anymore

Courtesy of CAMPERLAB

Camper’s experimental little sister, CAMPERLAB, is coming for your face now. Two brand-new silhouettes — one called HIRMU in earth-tones resembles textured clay, while the razor-looking NOPEA are laser-cut and ideal for cutting glances.

Vans and S.R. STUDIO. LA. CA. Make Loud, Musician-Approved Sneaks

Nayquan Shuler

Mannequin Pussy were the natural choice for the blurry campaign pictures, featuring logo-ified Sk8r hi-tops and brash hoodies that say “ABSOLUTE CONTEMPT FOR TOTAL SERENITY,” which is basically the band’s motto.

Essentiel Antwerp & Paula Van Dyck’s Non-Basic Party Clothes

Courtesy of Essentiel Antwerp

Essentiel Antwerp is turning 25 this year, and in time for all your staff drinks and year-end holiday parties, they’ve enlisted the help of graduating designer Paula Van Dyck to make the antidote to all-black cocktail dressing. While the covetable faux-fur shearling jacket is sold out, the pine-green leather minidress is still available — pair it with some black knee-high boots.