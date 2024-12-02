Rihanna Is Unmissable In Blue At The 2024 Fashion Awards

It’s a great day to be a fashion fan, with The Fashion Awards in London bringing out industry heavyweights and lovers of really great dresses alike. While we wait to see who picks up the major awards of the evening, we’re rounding up the best looks of the night, but one look in particular deserves individual praise. Rihanna — queen of bold fashion choices and lover of fur — graced the Royal Albert Hall in a bright blue fur wrap coat and an outrageously fuzzy hat. It’s like Big Bird took a trip to Tiffany’s.

Never one to be outshined by anyone, Rihanna paired her blue hat and archival Lacroix outerwear with point-toe heels, sheer tights, and lots and lots of diamonds. A pair of black leather gloves and what appears to be a sheer sequined skirt round out the maximalist look, which is a winning endorsement of the turquoise color we’ve seen Bella Hadid and Dua Lipa wearing in 2024.

Rihanna is playing the role of wifey at this year’s Fashion Awards, presented by Pandora, as A$AP Rocky receives the Cultural Innovator Award. She’s been there for all his biggest fashion moments this year, popping up front row at his debut Paris Fashion Week show and pulling through in Shanghai, where Rocky presented his collection designed with Moncler. Riri’s public appearances are few and far between these days — and as a mogul and mom of two, we can’t blame her — but when she does grace an event with her presence, no doubt you’ll be able to spot her from a distance. We wouldn’t have it any other way.