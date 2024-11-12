While it seems like Mother Nature is playing tricks on us all with the pendulum swinging from “I need to break out my puffers” to “Why did I ever buy this double-faced wool jacket?”, there’s no getting around the need for outerwear right now. We predicted in our fall coat guide that shaggy, furry, and shearling coats would be everywhere this fall, and our favorite style stars are proving us right. There’s a twist, though: The coats might be sumptuous, and some with a five-digit price tag, the ladies are still baring skin while it’s temperate enough to do so.

Rosalía and EmRata solidfy outerwear expert Charlotte Simone as a must-have brand, while Charli XCX goes for a cropped take, and Rihanna embodies her inner boss with a longer fur. Below, see five ways to wear your fave statement shearling while still flashing your moisturized décolletage and legs.

Riri’s Corset & Fur

Backgrid

Miss Fenty stepped out at her home away from home, Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, wearing a decadent fur coat — despite Los Angeles only dipping into the low 40s. She paired her boss-bitch outerwear with the must-have sneaker of the moment, the Puma Speedcat, and some basic blue jeans and a silk tan corset, keeping it sexy and cute.

Emrata’s Turtleneck & Knee-Highs

This look is jumping a bit ahead straight into holiday-celebration territory, but Emrata keeps it hot (and reminds us it’s still 55 degrees out) by wearing shorts with knee-high black boots instead of covering all the way up.

Charli’s Cropped Fur & Denim

Backgrid

Charli’s in New York prepping for her double-duty SNL takeover on Nov. 16, and she stepped out of the Bowery Hotel in a cropped shaggy jacket and slouchy denim shorts, with peeks of skin at her midriff and knee.

Rosalía’s Coat & Nothing Else

Backgrid

For Halloween, Rosalía embodied Magdalena Bay’s Imaginal Disk cover with a CD inserted straight into her forehead, and wore a Charlotte Simone coat with nothing but panties, tights, and Vivienne Westwood platforms.

Tyla’s Lingerie & Multicolor Coat

DAMEBK/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

After Tyla earned her wings with a showstopping performance on the Victoria’s Secret runway, she hit up the afterparty wearing a skimpy lingerie set with a massive Lapointe fox-fur coat that costs a cool $24,000. Not bad for a Tuesday.