Rosalía’s Baby Cardigan & 4 Other Ways To Style Sweaters This Fall

Take your dusty cardigans and trusted knits out of their hiding spots, girlies, because fall dressing is here. This is full-look weather: It’s not too cold, so no puffers or long coats are covering up your precious ‘fits, and it’s not too warm to wear a sweater as outerwear. Our styling concoctions know no season, and as we enter my favorite time, it’s time to reconsider how to style your favorite pullovers. Our usual suspects have given us much to think about, from Rosalía’s bra-less cardigan styling to Gigi Hadid’s workwear look that leans into the color of the season. Keep scrolling to get some sweater weather inspo and pick up a piece or two along the way.

Cardigan-As-Shirt

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Rosalía threw the party of Paris Fashion Week with a birthday drawing more celebrities than paparazzi knew what to do with, and showed up everywhere during the week in outfits that made us look twice. This all-Dior look features a thin cardigan with nothing underneath, paired with masculine shorts and a trench. Try out the cardigan-as-base-layer look with a barely-there sweater.

Bright Sweater Dress

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

This ‘fit is from 2023, but it’s still top of mind for me. EmRata’s Loewe frock offers a sculptural take on the sweater dress trend, and the scarlet hue offers all the color her outfit needed. Keep the accessories monochromatic like this single mom of downtown and let the primary color sweater dress shine.

Sweater Jacket & Mini-Skirt

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

Gigi Hadid knows a thing or two about sweaters, considering she has an entire brand devoted to cashmere and its many variants. For her Caviar Kaspia collab celebration, she wore a Guest In Residence collared coat/sweater hybrid over a simple white tee and an It-Girl favorite wrap skirt. Channel her earthy tones, and keep the on-trend east-west bag neutral.

The Sweater Coat

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

Irina Shayk became the object of my online fascination with this outfit from November 2023, including this sweater coat that I’ve yet to track down. For the casual errand runs when it’s under 50 degrees, a sweater coat over a basic tee and leggings makes getting out the door faster than you can say “tangerine Birkin.” Pair the all-black sweater look with a bright bag for easier street-style spotting.

Chunky Knit & Shiny Dress

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Paloma Elsesser knows how to mix high and low — and how to balance heavy and soft. Case in point: this coordinating green ‘fit with a thick-knit sweater and a sequined skirt. Just like the rest of the girlies, Paloma’s simple accessorizing made sure her monochromatic look didn’t get too confused.