NewJeans Dishes On All Things Denim, Calvin Klein & Fall Style — EXCLUSIVE

There are some relationships between fashion brands and celebrities that just make sense: Kim Kardashian and Balenciaga, Taylor Russell and Loewe, and now, NewJeans and Calvin Klein... to promote the brand’s, uh, new jeans.

Comprised of members Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein, the K-pop quintet behind hits like “Super Shy” and “OMG” have also inspired a new casual, Americana-influenced era of pop-star dressing with their ’90s- and ’00s-inflected baggy jeans and cutesy schoolgirl outfits. And the fashion world has taken notice: All the girls snatched up ambassadorships with luxury brands, though this partnership with Calvin Klein marks only the second time the five idols have worked with the same label collectively.

The campaign, shot by frequent Calvin Klein collaborator Gordon Von Steiner, simultaneously highlights each woman’s personality and the designer’s fall denim offering, which leans heavily into the loose style that’s popular everywhere from Seoul to Soho. The accompanying video also makes the case for “little top, big bottom” dressing, with each star showing off their unique style in puddling dark trousers and monogram tees. It fittingly ends with the very NYLON-coded lyrics: “She’s the It girl, she can’t control it / She has it.” Below, NYLON exclusively caught up with Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein about their ideal jeans, their first memories of fashion, and their favorite pieces from the new collection.

What’s your favorite fit of jeans and why?

Minji: I like bootcut and straight-fit jeans, but loose-fit jeans are my favorite. I love how they allow for a totally different look depending on the top I wear — jeans are so versatile.

Hanni: I love the Ultra High-Rise Wide-Leg Fit baggy jeans. I think the loose feel and silhouette of baggy jeans are my favorite, and I feel the most comfortable wearing and styling them.

Hyein: I wear wide-fit denim. I usually prefer a more comfortable style.

What does it mean to you to join the Calvin Klein family?

Danielle: Calvin Klein is a brand I’ve known and loved from such a young age. It excites me to join the Calvin Klein family and be part of a team that creates such comfortable and elevated apparel.

How was the energy on set for this campaign?

Hanni: The energy of the shoot was so dynamic and fun! The music they were playing put everyone in a good mood, and I remember just dancing and enjoying myself.

What are some of your earliest memories of loving fashion?

Minji: I have fun memories of doing a fashion show with my cousins ​​and trying on clothes from my closet! I became more interested in fashion by styling and layering different clothes.

Haerin: I first became interested in fashion when I was little trying on my mom’s clothes. At that time, my mom’s clothes looked so pretty to me.

What’s your favorite piece from the collection, and how will you wear it this fall?

Danielle: For one of my outfits, I wore a blue monogram logo CK shirt with baggy ’90s Straight jeans and a cute maroon baseball cap. The color and fit were perfect and super comfortable. I can definitely see myself wearing it all throughout autumn.