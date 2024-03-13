NewJeans’ Hanni Is The New Face Of UGG

NewJeans might still be one of K-pop’s younger girl groups, but they’ve already proven to be dominating forces in music and in the high-fashion space. With its five members already boasting partnerships with brands like Gucci, Dior, and Chanel, they’re now adding one more to their ever-growing list: UGG, who has tapped Hanni to be the global face of the brand for 2024.

She’s now helping the brand debut its Spring/Summer 2024 collection, which includes the introduction of a few new shoes: the Stratus and GoldenGlow sandals, and the Venture Daze clog and slide — all styles that lean into the chunky, Y2K-inspired platform trend of the moment. The colorful campaign photos, shot by Ken Ngan in Seoul, South Korea, feature bunny clouds and bubbles, and have Hanni doing what any member of Gen Z would do in these shoes: hanging out on a couch, feet in the air, and scrolling through her phone.

Like UGG itself, the NewJeans singer and dancer, who grew up in Melbourne, also calls Australia home: “UGG is a brand I have grown up with and that exist very fondly in a lot of my younger memories, so to have been given the opportunity to work with them, let alone become their Global Ambassador is such a surreal moment for me,” she said in a statement. “I am not only so so grateful and thankful, but I'm also ecstatic and looking forward to sharing my love for UGG with you as well!”

UGG’s GoldenGlow sandal and Venture Daze clog are available to shop now. The Stratus sandal will be available on April 1.

