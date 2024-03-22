NewJeans' Danielle Is The New Face Of Celine

NewJeans and luxury fashion are on a roll. Just a week after Hanni was tapped to be UGG’s new face for the brand for 2024, French fashion house Celine has announced Danielle as their latest global ambassador. It’s the latest in a long line of fashion ambassadorship contracts the K-pop girl group has already amassed with Burberry (Danielle), YSL beauty (Danielle), Dior (Haerin), Gucci (Hanni), Chanel (Minji), and Louis Vuitton (Hyein).

What does this new relationship mean for the singer? Well, expect to see Danielle in the front row of upcoming Celine runway shows abroad and at Paris Fashion Week alongside her other French-brand repping teammates. And, of course, she’ll now likely be increasingly dressed in the brand’s minimalistic, rock-core style — and we already know she looks good in studs.