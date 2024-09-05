Wear Your Love For Caviar Kaspia On Your Sleeve With Gigi Hadid's Latest Collab

If you’ve ever seen paparazzi pictures of celebrities in Paris leaving a restaurant with an emerald awning or noticed A-listers posting snaps of a baked potato doused in caviar, then you’re familiar with Caviar Kaspia, the unofficial see-and-be-seen mess hall for the jet-set type. The luxe worlds of fine dining and fashion are meeting again thanks to Gigi Hadid and her brand Guest in Residence, which just announced its exclusive partnership with the restaurant on two sweaters.

Courtesy of Caviar Kaspia

Caviar Kaspia is the style set’s French seafood version of Nobu, with locations in Paris, Los Angeles, Sao Paolo, London, New York, Dubai, and even the Turkish seaside escape Bodrum. They’ve hosted many a fashion dinner and even collaborated with brands like Off-White and Olympia Le Tan before, fusing upper-brow taste for fish eggs with the break-neck pace of fashion. Hadid is no stranger to the roe-slinging canteen, stating via press release: “I’ve been dining at Caviar Kaspia for years and have so many special memories there. It’s an honor to partner with such a historic institution that shares our values and commitment to timeless elegance, high-quality craftsmanship, and community.”

Guest in Residence’s dedication to their customers also comes through in their pricing. It’s rare to find cashmere with a three-digit price tag that doesn’t pill and bunch, but Hadid and her team have pulled it off. The two sweaters made in collaboration with Caviar Kaspia are white and emerald, and both feature the signature crest found on the brand’s tins. The best part of all? They’re clocking in at $750, which could easily be your tab after an hours-long gossip sesh at Kaspia, but when buying a modern heirloom like a cashmere pullover, it’s relatively affordable. Pick one up at the restaurant’s location in the Mark Hotel if you’re in New York, or snag one online when they’re available.