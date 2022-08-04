Gigi Hadid is launching her own fashion line. On Thursday, August 4, the model-turned-entrepreneur took to Instagram to reveal her latest project: Guest In Residence, a knitwear-focused clothing brand. Hadid’s Instagram bio states that she’s the founder and creative director.

“been workin on something …. with love, @guestinresidence 💛🧵 :),” she wrote in a caption alongside a slideshow of behind-the-scenes photos. Hadid is seen on set for a photo shoot, reviewing various color swatches, fabric swatches, and designs, as well as trying out the various samples herself.

“what we’ve all been waiting for. 💕💕💕💕💕💕,” commented her younger sister Bella on Instagram. “So excited about this 😍,” said Hailey Bieber, while Tan France wrote, “I can’t wait for everyone to get to see this line. 🥰❤️”

Though the 27-year-old has been in the modeling game for quite some time, she’s no stranger to fashion design, either. Recently, she collaborated with Frankies Bikinis on a collection of cottagecore-inspired swimwear, and in the past she’s teamed up with Tommy Hilfiger, Reebok, and Stuart Weitzman to create her own apparel and footwear.

We’ll update this post as soon as we learn more about the official launch of Guest In Residence. In the meantime, you can sign up on the new brand’s website to stay in the know.