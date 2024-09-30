What Does Modern Supermodel Style Look Like?

One morning in November 2023, I was casually scrolling on Instagram when I happened upon an image of Irina Shayk in what might be the perfect late-fall outfit: a chunky waffle-knit black cardigan coat paired with all-black clothes underneath, sleek black sunglasses, Margiela Tabi thigh-high boots, and, for good measure, a tangerine Birkin. It not only defied trends, but it demonstrated a put-together-ness that said, “Oh, I just threw this on — but you could never replicate it.” This led me down a rabbit hole of tagged Instagram photos via Shayk’s makeup and hair artists and fan accounts to find out who’s dressing her these days. As it turns out, she’s working with the premiere supermodel stylist of 2024: Natasha Colvin.

Colvin is still in her 20s yet has a roster of clients that would make any veteran fashion person elated: Vittoria Ceretti, Imaan Hammam, Grace Elizabeth, Felice Nova Noordhoff, and Shayk, the last of whom has worn everything from a tank top and sweats to a Met Gala afterparty to a daring Mowalola two-piece leather set on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet. But beyond these exercises in extravagance, Colvin has honed in on a distinct “off-duty” look for these modern-day supers: relaxed yet idiosyncratic, vintage and contemporary to appeal to the girls who instantly recognize the exact season of an archival Prada look on Pinterest.

Below, Colvin touched base with NYLON from Milan Fashion Week to talk about her career beginnings, her style inspirations, plus her must-have shopping list for fall.

Where did you grow up, and what were your first memories of fashion?

I grew up in a conservative town in Westchester, New York, 30 minutes outside of Manhattan. My family moved there from Manhattan when I was 7. I was young, but I remember that's when I realized I dressed differently. Everyone was wearing polo shirts and dressing very preppy, and I would experiment and wear skirts on top of pants. I remember being made fun of at lunch one day for doing that, and I didn't really care. My dad worked in the fashion industry, and I was fascinated with his job and the parties he was hosting. I knew I wanted to follow in his footsteps. I didn't really know what a stylist was. I watched The Rachel Zoe Project and I was obsessed with her.

I studied at NYU and I interned for Patti [Wilson] during my third year. I fell in love with what Patti was doing with styling; she taught me everything. I didn't know anything, and I would skip class to go help her on set for Vogue shoots. She taught me the old-school way to do everything. At that point, I didn't even really know what the clear path to becoming a stylist was: you intern, then assist, and then build up your network ... Getting exposure to being on set with Steven Klein when I was 20 years old was amazing. That's when I realized this is definitely what I want to do.

After assisting for a while, you branched out on your own. When did you make that leap? Who was your first client?

I started taking on my own clients right before COVID, and I was working with some influencers. There was one musician I worked with, Blu DeTiger, then COVID hit. I moved to LA for a year and started doing more influencers, and I didn't like the track I was going on. I've always been interested in high fashion, the supermodels, and that whole world, so I decided to move back to New York, drop everything I was doing in LA, and start over.

What eras of fashion do you like to draw from?

I would definitely say the ‘90s and ‘00s are the biggest inspiration for me. I have Pinterest boards full of Calvin Klein, Prada, Miu Miu, Jil Sander, and Lemaire. I get my inspiration mostly from runways. Hermès in the 2000s was amazing, and Gucci by Tom Ford. All of these are very minimal, clean, and timeless.

Is there anyone’s personal style in particular you draw inspiration from?

I would say Kate Moss. I love Amber Valletta. Interestingly, the one person I always go back to is a movie character: Elizabeth James from The Parent Trap. When it comes to dressing myself at least, I ask, “Who is the woman I want to be?” She was the first woman I saw — even though it was on a movie screen — where I was like, “I want to be like her.” I was obsessed with her individuality, her strength, and her confidence. She had her own business. It's easy and it's comfortable, but it's so elegant.

You dressed Vittoria Ceretti for the Met Gala. Tell me about that process.

The dress was custom; I was brought on after they had chosen the dress. They created two sketches, showed Vittoria, and she chose the white one. We had two or three fittings in New York the week before, and the whole Alaïa team flew in with the tailors and Montassar [Alaya]. It’s really exciting to work on a big project where everyone is excited and eager for the day. I'm really happy with how it turned out. I think she looked very elegant compared to how a lot of people turn up on the carpet.

What are some of your favorite brands right now that you like to put your girls in?

Every girl is very different; they have very different personalities, so I gravitate towards different brands for different clients. I love Khaite, Bottega, Alaïa, Prada, Commission, Numero Ventuno… I always throw in vintage, they love wearing vintage. It's always a mix of new things with vintage jackets, tops, and dresses. I like to do modern things with vintage to make all the looks individual and different. I'm always looking for new brands, like GIA Studios, which has amazing silhouettes. It's all very minimal and elegant.

I have been loving Felice in the short coat with black sunglasses and super baggy jeans. For fall, what outfits are you feeling?

I don't really look at current trends. Of course, I see the runways and what everybody's doing, but I don't look into trends or what other stylists are doing, because I try to keep it very me, otherwise the lines get blurred and it becomes stressful. For Felice, we went very minimal. We threw in some blazers and some double denim. There’s a lot of playing with colors, chunky belts, and long, baggy dresses. We mixed some vintage Chanel with an Adidas sports jacket, which I'm really excited about.

Where do you like to shop?

I only really buy vintage. I don't know the last time I bought something current-day, because I like to keep my wardrobe individual and personalized, and I like having unique pieces. In New York, I love to shop at Amarcord Vintage, Nina Gabbana, and Lara Koleji, who’s in the Lower East Side. She has really great, timeless ‘90s pieces, which is very up my alley. In Milan, there's a place called Madame Pauline Vintage where I just got a vintage Miu Miu sweater. I also love Cavalli E Nastri.

What's on your shopping list for fall?

A classic knee-high boot, either flat or with a heel. Some of my clients would never wear this, but I'm very into a knee-length skirt with a little vintage turtleneck, a blazer on top, with knee-high boots. Also, definitely a leather trench. You also have to have a good blazer that’s black and simple. It can elevate anything. And a good loafer for walking around.