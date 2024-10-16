The Best 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Afterparty Looks

Fashion
The lingerie didn’t stop with the runway.
The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show can only end one place: the club. After a long night of prancing on stage and listening to Cher perform (a tough life, we know), the supers took their black cars from Brooklyn Navy Yard to Meatpacking for some late-night dancing, and kept the vampy energy of the show going with their fashion.
Anok Yai, Imaan Hammam, Barbara Palvin, Jasmine Tookes, and mother/daughter duo Kate & Lila Moss all stayed on theme with sexy, sheer looks with a bit of an edge. Tyla shut the stage down with her performances, and of course made time to dance in the club with the Angels and fellow performer Lisa. A few of the lucky front-row guests also snagged a spot at the afters, including Ice Spice, Teyana Taylor, and Jodie-Turner Smith. From runway pieces to slinky clubbing dresses, there was lots to love on this the sidewalk parade of their entrances to the party, where we can only hope to sneak a peek on their Instagram stories. Keep scrolling to see the best afterparty looks from the 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.