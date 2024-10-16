The Best 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Afterparty Looks

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show can only end one place: the club. After a long night of prancing on stage and listening to Cher perform (a tough life, we know), the supers took their black cars from Brooklyn Navy Yard to Meatpacking for some late-night dancing, and kept the vampy energy of the show going with their fashion.

Anok Yai, Imaan Hammam, Barbara Palvin, Jasmine Tookes, and mother/daughter duo Kate & Lila Moss all stayed on theme with sexy, sheer looks with a bit of an edge. Tyla shut the stage down with her performances, and of course made time to dance in the club with the Angels and fellow performer Lisa. A few of the lucky front-row guests also snagged a spot at the afters, including Ice Spice, Teyana Taylor, and Jodie-Turner Smith. From runway pieces to slinky clubbing dresses, there was lots to love on this the sidewalk parade of their entrances to the party, where we can only hope to sneak a peek on their Instagram stories. Keep scrolling to see the best afterparty looks from the 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

Kate Moss The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

Lila Moss Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

Vittoria Ceretti in Mugler The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

Alex Consani The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

Jasmine Tookes The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

Tyla The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

Paloma Elsesser The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

Barbara Palvin The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

Teyana Taylor and Jodie Turner-Smith The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

Ice Spice The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

Anok Yai The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

Imaan Hammam in Ferragamo The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

Ashley Graham TheStewartofNY/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Alessandra Ambrosio Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

Adriana Lima Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

Sofi Tukker The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

Mayowa Nicholas TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images

Meredith Duxbury and Ivy Getty The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

Maty Fall and Mika Schneider The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

Coco Jones The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images