Mia Armstrong, The Newest Victoria’s Secret Angel, Looked Up To Adriana Lima As A Kid

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is back to its original runway format, and this year promises to deliver on instantly tweet-able moments. Lalisa is performing, alongside the other two female powerhouses Tyla and Cher, who are set to take to the runway, microphone in hand. Gigi Hadid is also back to rock some wings and bras this season, alongside other Angels like Adriana Lima, Behati Prinsloo, Ashley Graham, Candice Swanepoel, Tyra Banks, Imaan Hammam, Paloma Elsesser, and for the first time, Mia Armstrong, a newcomer to the modeling scene who has made a name for herself with a killer runway strut and signature brushed-up eyebrows.

Armstrong walked for the likes of Ralph Lauren, Versace, Stella McCartney, Khaite, and Gucci on the Spring/Summer 2025 catwalks, and now, she’s taking on a new challenge and joining the ranks of hundreds of VS Angels. NYLON got an exclusive peek into her first VS show backstage experience and caught up with her before the big night to talk about her earliest Victoria’s Secret memories, the trick to getting her full brow look, and more.

How did the fitting go? What was it like working with the team on your look?

The fitting felt like I was in a movie studio. It was so surreal seeing all the wings — so many different kinds! It was a whole experience in its own working with the team. Emmanuelle Alt always knows how to make a girl feel comfortable, powerful, and sexy at the same time, as well as the VS team, who are the biggest cheerleaders! It already feels like a family there.

This is your first VS show. Who are some of your favorite veteran VS models?

Growing up, I always thought Adriana Lima was the most beautiful woman in the world! But I loved her more after I heard her speak. She has this energy and passion, and most importantly power that I looked up to.

What part of the show excites you the most?

Seeing so many women collaborate, cheer each other on, and most importantly, having fun… even though the nerves are kicking in as we speak! It honestly feels like a Broadway show, and definitely not like any other one I’ve done before!

What was your favorite moment of fashion month?

Opening Ralph Lauren was a dream come true! I’ve always looked up to the brand, not only in terms of fashion but also in the power of his storytelling, his family orientation, and his vision as a whole!

What are your first memories of Victoria’s Secret?

Playdates with my girlfriends at Victoria’s Secret were always a key event in my weekends. I got my first bra from there! It was so fun. I remember all of us sitting talking about the types of bras we would buy — the Bombshell was my favorite. (It helped push up the boobs I didn’t have, haha.)

What’s on your fall playlist?

I’m super into the blues at the moment, like B.B. King and T-Bone Walker. They always make me feel confident but also calm at the same time. It’s always my go-to on long car rides.

What’s your ultimate night out in New York?

At the moment, just dinner with some friends, keeping it chill. If I’m looking to dance, Brooklyn is the place to go. Usually, we have friends DJing at events. I love smaller, intimate crowds, that way you know everyone.

What’s the secret behind getting your perfect full brows?

I’ve always had big brows. When I was little, I shaved half of one off by accident because I was trying to shave the middle… I remember my mum’s face when she saw it, and from that moment, I never touched them again! When the thin/bleached brows trend came along, I sat back. I’ve learned to really appreciate them.