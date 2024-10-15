It’s the fall-fashion Super Bowl for model lovers and lingerie fans alike: The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is here. On Oct. 15, dozens of Angels, both returning and new, will return to the stage for the brand’s first runway show following the cancellation of the much-beloved, much-criticized spectacle. While we get ready to watch from our seats and keep you informed of all the happenings backstage and on the catwalk, the supermodels are descending on New York, and an Angel Uniform is emerging courtesy of Alessandra Ambrosio and Barbara Palvin: a leather jacket, short shorts, a power heel, and sheer tights.

Barbara Palvin TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images

Palvin wore a very on-trend (and very sold-out) burgundy leather jacket from Magda Butrym, along with a black top and hot pants from Petar Petrov, finished off with loafer heels, also from Magda Butrym. Ambrosio packed on the leather with a brown flight jacket and skin-tight booty shorts, both in leather, with a white slingback heel. The true hero of both outfits is the sheer tights, which gives a bit of coverage to their supermodel legs in this fall weather.

The dynamic coincidentally matching duo are no strangers to the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, and join the ranks of Adriana Lima, Vittoria Ceretti, Tyra Banks, Gigi Hadid, Lila Moss, Irina Shayk, Paloma Elsesser, and newcomers like Alex Consani and Mia Armstrong for the brand’s triumphant return to the runway format that made them infamous in the first place. With street style like this still pouring in, we’re brimming with excitement for the full cast list to be revealed — and waiting to count how many angel wings we spot on the runway.