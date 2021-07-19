The fashion industry is up and running again after taking a long and hard pause in 2020. Red carpets are packed with celebrities, fashion week is back, and models are booking new gigs. Barbara Palvin is one of those famous faces, having recently shot a campaign for Dahlia Tequila. (In case you’re curious, she prefers to take her tequila as a margarita or Moscow mule, but only for special events or celebrations.)

“It was very special, because I was able to shoot with one of my best friends, Stella Maxwell,” Palvin tells NYLON about working on the campaign. “We had so much fun. I enjoyed every second of it.”

Palvin has been keeping busy (both at home and with modeling) while in quarantine over the past year, but she’s ready to slowly but surely get back to work again.

“It’s been a journey,” she says. “I’m really happy and grateful that we’ve been able to move forward slowly and life can get back to its old form, step by step. It’s been really lovely to get back to work, travel again, meet people, and enjoy life a little bit more. I don’t take anything for granted.“

For the rest of the year, Palvin has “several projects lined up,” though she can’t share more details just yet. Instead, she takes on the NYLON 19, revealing her DMs, best beauty tip, her first concert ever, favorite fast food order, and more.

Stella Maxwell and Barbara Palvin for Dahlia Tequila. Courtesy of Dahlia Tequila

1. What’s your astrological sign (and do you believe in it)? My star sign is Libra. Libra seeks balance and peace in their lives, loves people, and is sociable. I feel like a lot of the traits fit my personality.

2. Do you believe in ghosts, (and have you ever seen one)? I do believe in ghosts, but I haven’t had too many paranormal experiences nor seen one yet. Would be interesting though. I might freak out a little bit.

3. What's your go-to drink order? (And if it's boozy, what's your go-to hangover cure?) I love lemonades or a good Arnold Palmer. If it’s boozy, I love a Dahlia margarita. It’s super clean and crisp. I never drink too much, so luckily I’m never hungover.

4. What's the weirdest snack that you make? I wouldn’t say it’s a weird snack, but I love to cut up a piece of cheese, like Romano or Parmesan, any time of the day and eat it during a movie or while reading.

5. What’s a bad habit of yours that you’ve been meaning to fix? I would like to wake up earlier in the morning but it’s not always easy!

6. What was the last internet rabbit hole you went down? During quarantine me and my boyfriend [Dylan Sprouse] watched “all the existing” anime movies and shows. Does that count as a rabbit hole?

7. What was the last DM you received? From my boyfriend Dylan, he always sends me funny memes on IG!

8. What was your first concert, and what are your memories of it? My first concert experience was in Hungary at the countryside. The band is called Dupla KáVé. They played Hungarian folk music.

9. What was your favorite movie as a kid? I used to watch all the Disney movies. I was in love with all of them and still am. I watch those movies all the time!

10. What was your teenage AIM screen name? I didn’t use AIM when i was a teenager. I used Windows Live Messenger (MSN) because that was available for us and all my friends used it, too. My screen name was Barbiduu.

11. What is your favorite pair of shoes that you own, and why? I love my shoes from our Palvini shoe store. I’ve been wearing them for years; they’re the best ones. Fashionable and super comfortable.

12. What is your favorite red carpet look of all time worn by someone else? That’s a hard question! I loved Angelina Jolie’s look at the Oscars red carpet in a black Atelier Versace couture gown in 2012 because it was so effortless and classic.

13. What is one thing everyone should buy that is under $10? Rubik’s Cube and Jenga.

14. What piece of clothing from high school do you wish you kept? I’m honestly happy that I didn’t keep anything from my high school wardrobe because it was a disaster!

15. What is your favorite fast food place, and what’s your order? It has to be Shake Shack. Usually, I order two cheeseburgers and fries with cheese sauce and a 50/50 to drink.

16. What is your go-to sad song? “Hello” by Adele. That song always gets me.

17. What reality show would you most like to appear on? SURVIVOR! During quarantine, I got hooked on the TV show and I wish I could try it. I love all the challenges.

18. What is your best beauty tip or trick? Wash your face with ice-cold water first thing in the morning and use a lot of moisturizer. Everyone should have a proper skincare routine that fits their skin type.