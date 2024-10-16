NYLON Editors On Everything You Didn’t See At The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

If you’ve been following along, you’ll recognize that we’ve rolled out a new format of yapping about our big nights out. (The premise, in short: NYLON’s editors regroup the morning after a major function like Charli XCX and Troye Sivan’s Sweat tour or our own New York Fashion Week party, and share all the good gossip.) This time, we’re bringing you deep into the Brooklyn Navy Yard to the 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, which was rife with megawatt models, fog screens, and much ado over Cher and Tyla. Ahead, read our honest thoughts on the extremely pink evening.

Chelsea Peng, managing editor: OK, everyone, officially opening the debrief — what’s on your mind?

Kevin LeBlanc, style editor: So little and yet so much. First and foremost, Tyla is a superstar, and I would pay good money to see her live again. I've never seen someone so petite take up so much space. Plus, her legs were glowing.

Peng: She is so cute. And clearly was having so much fun (the little shimmy going down the hydraulic lift, which was also one of the MVPs of the evening).

LeBlanc: The stage holes! They surprised us with Lisa.

Peng: I was like, "Is that a foot?" Oh also, did anyone else see the resemblance between the opening montage and the Olympics? The Joan of Arc bit.

LeBlanc: Wait no, please explain.

Peng: The really long part of the opening ceremony with the person in armor riding the spooky horse down the Seine.

LeBlanc: Oh my God. I loved Gigi opening — I think Lauren [McCarthy] said it best when she said Gigi is like the mascot of the VSFS.

Lauren McCarthy, editor-in-chief: Gigi was the most excited of all the girls to be there, too. She really was keeping the spirit of the old shows alive.

LeBlanc: And Adriana Lima! She was smiling so big.

Kelly Reed, senior social media strategist: Adriana looked incredible.

Peng: That was very wholesome. Did they do away with the practice of "earning" your wings, though?

LeBlanc: Everyone gets wings in the new era! As much as the veterans made me happy, my fave was seeing the new girls shine, especially Miss Mama herself, Alex Consani.

McCarthy: Alex, Paloma [Elsesser], and Vittoria [Ceretti] were newbie MVPs for me.

LeBlanc: And Anok [Yai]! Paloma in her red cape walking out to "Believe" gave me hope in humanity for 30 seconds.

Reed: Did anyone else catch Gigi scream, “I LOVE MY SISTER” right after she and Bella passed each other on the runway?

LeBlanc: I didn’t hear that, but I loved seeing them back together.

McCarthy: If I had any critique, it would be that I wish more of the models had interaction with each other and the performers. Karlie [Kloss] and Taylor holding hands down the runway this was not.

LeBlanc: Same! I think a lot of the new girls were very nervous, but the whole energy of the VSFS is FUN, like Adriana was having a ball looking at everyone. I do wish the stage had a bit more going on, too, the runways used to be sets.

Peng: The vets really know how to do crowd work.

LeBlanc: I was waiting for Adriana and Alessandra [Ambrosio] to blow me a kiss because they get it. As far as the actual fashion goes, I thought it was an improvement over past years but still a bit dated.

McCarthy: It was much less costume-y, for sure.

Peng: Kevin gasped at this look.

LeBlanc: She's our generation's super! Seeing the Anok Slink (trademark pending) at this show felt cosmic.

McCarthy: They really did have all the girls — did you feel like anyone was missing?

LeBlanc: I selfishly would've love to see more OGs like Natasha Poly, Gisele [Bündchen], Elsa Hosk! Jessica Stam-aissance is also afoot and would've gagged at that.

Reed: I was really holding out for a Gisele moment.

Peng: Heidi [Klum]?

LeBlanc: Heidi is knee-deep in Halloween prep at this time. Chelsea and I did turn to each other and remark on Grace Elizabeth — the short hair is really her look.

McCarthy: Imagine if they had Tyra [Banks] AND Naomi [Campbell]?

Reed: Brooklyn Navy Yard would’ve imploded.

LeBlanc: Tyra closing in such a euphoric way really did sum up the ethos of VSFS for me.

Why did I instantly think of this when [Bella Hadid] walked: "Unbothered. Moisturized. Happy. In my lane. Focused. Flourishing."

Reed: I smiled so big when she entered the room.

Peng: Any closing thoughts?

LeBlanc: Nothing besides Cher for president, and she will outlive us all.

Peng: Amen.