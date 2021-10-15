9 Corset Top Outfit Ideas, According To These Stylish Celebrities

Corsetted silhouettes have always been a part of fashion, starting as an essential undergarment from the 16th century through the early 20th century meant to accentuate, or create, an hourglass figure. Since the ‘70s, the corset top outfits made their way onto the runway, with designers like Vivienne Westwood, Mugler, Jean-Paul Gaultier, and more redefining the rigid garment into a fashion statement. Now, as the Y2K resurgence dominates today’s trends, the coveted item has become fashion’s must-have “going-out” top and a favorite among many celebrities, including Megan Fox, Rihanna, Dua Lipa, Bella Hadid, and more.

Although the corset top has been around for quite some time, you might be looking into finally copping the beloved fashion piece or are finding new ideas on how to style it. Either way, we have you covered.

Ahead, check out eight different corset top outfit ideas, taking inspiration from some of our favorite celebrity looks.

Corset Top Outfit Idea No. 1: Matching Sets Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Loungewear isn’t only meant for the house. Singer and NYLON It Girl Jazmine Sullivan wore her lace corset with fiery red pajamas from Savage X Fenty to the Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3. If you’re looking to go comfy, pair your corset with a matching PJ set. Accessorizing is key, so you can elevate the look with heels or go even more casual with a pair of sneakers.

Diggzy/Jesal/Shutterstock Tailored ensembles are the hottest fashion trend that can be worn throughout any season of the year. Similar to a matching loungewear set, you can opt for a monochrome or all-over printed ‘fit to team with your corset top and add on classic jewelry pieces and heels, as seen on Megan Fox.

Corset Top Outfit Idea No. 2: Baggy Jeans Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images The corset top is also a great stand-alone piece, so don’t be afraid to show it off! As seen on Dua Lipa, you can display your corset with loose, baggy jeans for the ultimate Y2K aesthetic. The Future Nostalgia singer completed her look with black chunky sneakers, a keyhole belt, and tiny sunglasses.

Ricky Vigil M/GC Images/Getty Images Bella Hadid opted for a pair of baggy pants that are more sporty. As the temps cool down, you can also throw on a long jacket over your corset, which balances out the top’s cropped style and her low-waisted bottoms.

Corset Top Outfit Idea No. 3: Dresses Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images You can glam up the beloved trend with a corset dress like Kerry Washington’s red carpet look at the 2021 Emmy Awards. Washington wore the silk corset dress with diamond jewelry and a bold red lip.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images No matter how casual your look may be, the corset top’s form-fitting silhouette will always add polish to any look. In September, Tiffany Haddish arrived at the Jimmy Kimmel Live! set with an orange corset dress paired with orange heels and a black tote bag.

Corset Top Outfit Idea No. 4: Printed Bottoms Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images Experimenting with prints easily adds a fun twist to your corset top, as seen on Irina Shayk at the Bvlgari party in New York City. She wore a glossy orange corset top with low-waisted camo cargo pants, and she elevated her look with strappy heels.

Instagram/Olivia Rodrigo Pop-punk princess Olivia Rodrigo posted a photo of her corset top outfit on Instagram, rocking a black lace corset with multicolored cool-toned jeans and a black beret. She also wore a red mini bag for an extra pop of color.

Corset Top Outfit Idea No. 5: Leather Pants Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images Leather pants are also fashion’s biggest “must-have” right now. Channel your inner ‘90s socialite by pairing your corset top with leather pants, like Dakota Johnson. The actress completed her Gucci ensemble from The Lost Daughter premiere with Gianvito Rossi pumps and Cartier diamonds.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Billie Eilish also paired her corset top with shiny leather pants at her Happier Than Ever album party. She was seen in a brown satin corset top by Miaou, which she layered over a black lace bra and a black button-down top. She completed her look with patent vegan leather pants with strings from TLZ L’Femme, pointed heels, and tiny sunglasses.

Corset Top Outfit Idea No. 6: Skirts Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Go for a more preppy vibe like Kristen Stewart at Chanel’s Spring 2022 show during Paris Fashion Week. The actress wore a black lace corset top with a pink tweed jacket-and-skirt set, finishing off with black loafers and white socks.

Anthony Ghnassia/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Pair your corset top with a more elaborate skirt, too, as seen on Paris Jackson at the Vogue Paris exhibition at Paris Fashion Week. Jackson wore a leather corset with a tulle skirt, paired with platform lace-up heels.

Corset Top Outfit Idea No. 7: Corset Skirts Photopix/GC Images/Getty Images If corset tops aren’t your thing, then the corset skirt is quickly making its way as the next “It” item. During a trip to Venice with Travis Barker in August, Kourtney Kardashian was spotted wearing a deep-V black cardigan over a black bustier and a red brocade corset skirt. She finished her look with black studded mules from Givenchy and black sunglasses.

Instagram/@orseund_iris You can also dress down the corset skirt by opting for an oversized top, like a vintage graphic tee, and pair it with sneakers or boots.

Corset Top Outfit Idea No. 8: Statement Coat Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images A statement coat over a corset top can take your outfit to a whole new level. While on set for a music video in July, Rihanna was spotted in New York City wearing a long, shearling coat with a vintage snakeskin corset top from Dolce & Gabbana’s Spring 2005 collection. (Although, we don’t recommend wearing a coat in 90-degree weather.) Rih then completed her look with baggy pants, pointed heels, a printed silk headscarf, and gold jewelry.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images Irina Shayk went for a goth-leaning look with her corset top, pairing it with a black Matrix-style leather coat, Chrome Hearts jeans, knee-high chunky Chelsea boots, and a statement zebra-printed bag.

Corset Top Outfit Idea No. 9: Matching Pants MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images And if you need to spare yourself from any decision fatigue, matching your corset top with your pants is the easiest outfit idea. Hailey Bieber teamed her long-sleeve version with similar dark denim jeans, making for a modern-day Canadian tuxedo that’s super stylish.