Every Red Carpet Look From The 2021 Emmy Awards

The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards is back with an actual red carpet and ceremony for 2021. To make up for last year’s entirely remote ceremony, it’s no surprise that Sunday night’s nominees and attendees brought their best fashion game to the red carpet’s IRL return.

Last year, the awards show went virtual, gathering television’s biggest celebrities at their respective homes and those who won had received each accolade right at their doorstep. And while the online ceremony offered plenty of sartorial inspiration for our WFH ‘fits and Zoom calls, like fancy pajamas and statement jewelry, a majority of celebrities went full-on glam for the ceremony. Zendaya, for example, spent the night in multiple looks, but the outfit changes were worth it, as she won her first Emmy for her role as Rue on HBO's hit show, Euphoria.

Though Zendaya isn’t nominated for any Emmys this year, there will still be plenty of good style to go around. One of the night’s first arrivals, SNL’s Bowen Yang, who’s up for the “Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series” Award, stepped on the 2021 Emmys red carpet wearing Syro silver platform boots with his sharply tailored suit from Ermenegildo Zegna, along with a Tiffany & Co. brooch. Aidy Bryant, who is also nominated the “Lead Actress in a Comedy Series” Award, channeled cottagecore on the red carpet in a custom Simone Roche look.

See all of the red carpet moments from the 2021 Emmys, below, and keep checking back for more.

Aidy Bryant Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing custom Simone Rocha and Stuart Weitzman shoes.

Bowen Yang Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing a Ermenegildo Zegna suit, Syro boots, and a Tiffany & Co. brooch.

MJ Rodriguez Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing vintage Atelier Versace and BVLGARI diamonds.

Elizabeth Olsen Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing The Row.

Billy Porter Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Ashi Studio.

Anya Taylor-Joy Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Dior Haute Couture and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Yara Shahidi Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Dior Haute Couture, Christian Louboutin shoes, and Cartier jewelry.

Cynthia Erivo Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Louis Vuitton.

Emma Corrin Emma Corrin David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing custom Miu Miu.

Jennifer Coolidge Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Christian Siriano.

Kathryn Hahn Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Lanvin, Tamara Mellon shoes, and Briony Raymond jewelry.

Nicole Byer Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Christian Siriano.

Tracee Ellis Ross Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Valentino Haute Couture and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Cecily Strong Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kenan Thompson Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Robin Thede Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing custom Jason Wu Atelier.

Jason Sudeikis Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Tom Ford.

Samira Wiley Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Genny.

Jon Batiste Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kaley Cuoco Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing custom Vera Wang Haute and jewelry from De Beers Jewellers.

Catherine Zeta-Jones Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Cristina Ottaviano, Christian Louboutin shoes, and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

Rosie Perez Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Taraji P. Henson Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Elie Saab.

Leon Bridges Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing The Pack by Patricio Campillo.

Madeline Brewer Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Tom Ford.

Mandy Moore Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Carolina Herrera.

Carl Clemons-Hopkins Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Christian Siriano.

Kate Winslet Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Giorgio Armani Privé.

Hannah Eindbinder Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Prada, Fernando Jorge earrings, and bracelet and rings from Cathy Waterman.

Seth Rogan Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Susan Kelechi Watson Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Markarian and Briony Raymond jewelry.

Trevor Noah Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Versace.

Jean Smart Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Ralph Lauren and Cathy Waterman jewelry.

Beanie Feldstein Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Brandon Maxwell, Christian Louboutin shoes, and Melissa Kaye and Briony Raymond jewelry.

Kerry Washington Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Etro and jewelry from De Beers Jewellers.

Angela Bassett Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Greta Constantine and earrings from Gismondi 1754.

Dan Levy Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Valentino Haute Couture and Cartier jewelry.

Catherine O’Hara Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Cong Tri.

Annie Murphy Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Valentino Haute Couture and Christian Louboutin shoes.

Sarah Paulson Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Carolina Herrera and Mateo earrings.

Bo Burnham Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jurnee Smollett Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Dior Haute Couture and BVLGARI diamonds.

Mindy Kaling Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Carolina Herrera.

America Ferrera Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Allison Janney Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Amy Poehler Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Michaela Coel Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing custom Christopher John Rogers.

Leslie Odom Jr. Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Regé-Jean Page Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Giorgio Armani Made to Measure and Cathy Waterman stud earrings.

Uzo Aduba Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Issa Rae Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing custom Aliétte and Fernando Jorge jewelry.

Sophia Bush Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Markarian.

Anna Konkle and Maya Erskine Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Prada (Konkle) and Miu Miu (Erskine).

Gillian Anderson Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing bespoke Chloé.

Brett Goldstein and Hannah Waddingham Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Dior Men (Goldstein) and Christian Siriano (Waddingham).

Paulina Alexis Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Naeem Khan.

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Giorgio Armani.

Devery Jacobs Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Lesley Hampton and earrings by Indi City.

Find out all of the 2021 Emmy nominations and snubs ahead of the awards show.