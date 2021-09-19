Maria Bobila
Updated: 
Originally Published: 
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 19: Yara Shahidi attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. ...
Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Fashion

Every Red Carpet Look From The 2021 Emmy Awards

The awards show is back IRL after last year’s virtual ceremony.

The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards is back with an actual red carpet and ceremony for 2021. To make up for last year’s entirely remote ceremony, it’s no surprise that Sunday night’s nominees and attendees brought their best fashion game to the red carpet’s IRL return.

Last year, the awards show went virtual, gathering television’s biggest celebrities at their respective homes and those who won had received each accolade right at their doorstep. And while the online ceremony offered plenty of sartorial inspiration for our WFH ‘fits and Zoom calls, like fancy pajamas and statement jewelry, a majority of celebrities went full-on glam for the ceremony. Zendaya, for example, spent the night in multiple looks, but the outfit changes were worth it, as she won her first Emmy for her role as Rue on HBO's hit show, Euphoria.

Though Zendaya isn’t nominated for any Emmys this year, there will still be plenty of good style to go around. One of the night’s first arrivals, SNL’s Bowen Yang, who’s up for the “Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series” Award, stepped on the 2021 Emmys red carpet wearing Syro silver platform boots with his sharply tailored suit from Ermenegildo Zegna, along with a Tiffany & Co. brooch. Aidy Bryant, who is also nominated the “Lead Actress in a Comedy Series” Award, channeled cottagecore on the red carpet in a custom Simone Roche look.

See all of the red carpet moments from the 2021 Emmys, below, and keep checking back for more.

Aidy Bryant

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing custom Simone Rocha and Stuart Weitzman shoes.

Bowen Yang

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing a Ermenegildo Zegna suit, Syro boots, and a Tiffany & Co. brooch.

MJ Rodriguez

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing vintage Atelier Versace and BVLGARI diamonds.

Elizabeth Olsen

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing The Row.

Billy Porter

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Ashi Studio.

Anya Taylor-Joy

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Dior Haute Couture and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Yara Shahidi

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Dior Haute Couture, Christian Louboutin shoes, and Cartier jewelry.

Cynthia Erivo

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Louis Vuitton.

Emma Corrin

Emma CorrinDavid M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing custom Miu Miu.

Jennifer Coolidge

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Christian Siriano.

Kathryn Hahn

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Lanvin, Tamara Mellon shoes, and Briony Raymond jewelry.

Nicole Byer

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Christian Siriano.

Tracee Ellis Ross

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Valentino Haute Couture and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Cecily Strong

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kenan Thompson

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Robin Thede

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing custom Jason Wu Atelier.

Jason Sudeikis

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Tom Ford.

Samira Wiley

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Genny.

Jon Batiste

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kaley Cuoco

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing custom Vera Wang Haute and jewelry from De Beers Jewellers.

Catherine Zeta-Jones

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Cristina Ottaviano, Christian Louboutin shoes, and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

Rosie Perez

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Taraji P. Henson

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Elie Saab.

Leon Bridges

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing The Pack by Patricio Campillo.

Madeline Brewer

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Tom Ford.

Mandy Moore

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Carolina Herrera.

Carl Clemons-Hopkins

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Christian Siriano.

Kate Winslet

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Giorgio Armani Privé.

Hannah Eindbinder

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Prada, Fernando Jorge earrings, and bracelet and rings from Cathy Waterman.

Seth Rogan

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Susan Kelechi Watson

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Markarian and Briony Raymond jewelry.

Trevor Noah

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Versace.

Jean Smart

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Ralph Lauren and Cathy Waterman jewelry.

Beanie Feldstein

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Brandon Maxwell, Christian Louboutin shoes, and Melissa Kaye and Briony Raymond jewelry.

Kerry Washington

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Etro and jewelry from De Beers Jewellers.

Angela Bassett

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Greta Constantine and earrings from Gismondi 1754.

Dan Levy

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Valentino Haute Couture and Cartier jewelry.

Catherine O’Hara

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Cong Tri.

Annie Murphy

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Valentino Haute Couture and Christian Louboutin shoes.

Sarah Paulson

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Carolina Herrera and Mateo earrings.

Bo Burnham

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jurnee Smollett

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Dior Haute Couture and BVLGARI diamonds.

Mindy Kaling

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Carolina Herrera.

America Ferrera

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Allison Janney

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Amy Poehler

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Michaela Coel

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing custom Christopher John Rogers.

Leslie Odom Jr.

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Regé-Jean Page

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Giorgio Armani Made to Measure and Cathy Waterman stud earrings.

Uzo Aduba

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Issa Rae

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing custom Aliétte and Fernando Jorge jewelry.

Sophia Bush

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Markarian.

Anna Konkle and Maya Erskine

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Prada (Konkle) and Miu Miu (Erskine).

Gillian Anderson

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing bespoke Chloé.

Brett Goldstein and Hannah Waddingham

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Dior Men (Goldstein) and Christian Siriano (Waddingham).

Paulina Alexis

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Naeem Khan.

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Giorgio Armani.

Devery Jacobs

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Lesley Hampton and earrings by Indi City.

Find out all of the 2021 Emmy nominations and snubs ahead of the awards show.