Entertainment
MJ Rodriguez, Bowen Yang, Michaela Coel & Aidy Bryant Nominated For Emmys
The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards are already making history. Find the full list of nominations here.
The nominations for the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards are here, and history has already been made: MJ Rodriguez officially became the first transgender nominee in the Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series category, for her role as Blanca on FX’s Pose.
Elsewhere, Saturday Night Live cast members Kate McKinnon, Kenan Thompson, Aidy Bryant, and Bowen Yang were nominated — Bryant for the final season of her Hulu show Shrill, and Yang for his work on SNL. Michaela Coel was nominated for her series I May Destroy You, which itself was nominated for Outstanding Limited/Anthology Series.
Netflix’s The Crown and Disney+’s The Mandalorian tied with the most nominations with 24 each. The awards will take place September 19, 2021, at 8:00 PM EDT, and Cedric the Entertainer will host the ceremony for CBS with a limited in-person audience.
Read on for the full list of nominations below:
Drama Series
The Boys
The Handmaid’s Tale
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Pose
This Is Us
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K Brown
Jonathan Majors
Josh O’Conner
Rege-Jean Page
Billy Porter
Matthew Rhys
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Uzo Aduba
Olivia Colman
Elisabeth Moss
Surnee Smollett
Outstanding Limited/Anthology Series
Mare of Easttown
The Queen’s Gambit
The Underground Railroad
WandaVision
Lead Actress in a Limited/Anthology/Movie
Cynthia Erivo
Elizabeth Olsen
Anya Taylor Joy
Kate Winslett
Lead Actor in a Limited/Anthology/Movie
Paul Bettany
Hugh Grant
Ewan McGregor
Lin-Manuel Miranda
Leslie Odom Jr
Comedy Series
Black-ish
Cobra Kai
The Flight Attendant
The Kominsky Method
Ted Lasso
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson
Michael Douglas
William H. Macy
Jason Sudeikis
Kenan Thompson
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Kaley Cuoco
Allison Janney
Tracee Ellis Ross
Jean Smart
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Aidy Bryant
Kate McKinnon
Rosie Perez
Cecily Strong
Juno Temple
Hannah Waddingham
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Carl Clemons-Hopkins
Brett Goldstein
Brendan Hunt
Nick Mohammed
Paul Reiser
Jeremy Swift
Kenan Thompson
Competition Program
The Amazing Race
Nailed It!
Top Chef
The Voice
Variety Talk Series
Conan
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Television Movie
Dolly Parton’s Christmas On The Square
OsloRobin Roberts Presents: Mahalia
Sylvie’s Love
Uncle Frank