Even the people over at Miu Miu can't get enough of The Crown. The season's breakout star Emma Corrin, who plays Princess Diana in the Netflix series, is once again the face of a Miu Miu campaign.

Corrin, along with Allison Katz, Kelsey Lu, Chloé, and Topsy, star in the brand's Spring 2021 campaign with portraits shot by photographer Steven Meisel. Corrin has quickly established a relationship with Miu Miu, fronting its Pre-Spring 2021 campaign back in October and collaborated with the brand and her stylist, Harry Lambert, on a custom look for The Crown's virtual premiere the following month.

"How knockout is this custom Miu Miu though!" she shared with Vogue during an interview from November 2020. "A big cheer for Harry Lambert (who has to be called one of life's absolute geniuses) and all my lovely Miu Miu family."

Based on Miu Miu's history of incorporating its celebrity fans and collaborators into their fashion shows (Elle Fanning, Rita Ora, and Storm Reid have all walked the runway for the label in the past), Corrin seems poised to be on the runway sometime soon. Just yet another reason for this pandemic to wrap up.

Photo by Steven Meisel

