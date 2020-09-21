Fashion
Zendaya Has Multiple Looks In Store For The 2020 Emmys
Emmy-winning actress Zendaya opted for Christopher John Rogers and Armani.
After her groundbreaking performance in HBO's runaway hit Euphoria, Zendaya's debut 2020 Emmys fashion and beauty was always bound to be major. To celebrate her first-ever, long-awaited Emmy win the right way, the actor lined up multiple looks for the big night, with her first setting a high precedent.
In an Instagram story, Zendaya shared a first look at her sculptural, Christopher John Rogers FW20 purple silk taffeta dress with a stunning multi-jewel toned Bulgari necklace to match. Per usual, the look was styled by her long-time stylist Law Roach.
To balance the drama of the dress, Zendaya's glam was classic, featuring a sleek, low bun, bold brows, and glossy lips and cheeks. "And so it begins," she shared on her Instagram story. For her second look — her Emmy award winning look — Zendaya wore custom Giorgio Armani gown, with a black-and-white polka dot skirt and beaded cut-out top complete with a plunging neckline. Her glam was a bit more involved, with a messy up-do and silver shimmer shadow on the eyes.
At 24 years old, Zendaya is officially the youngest Emmy winner for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, thanks to her role as Rue Bennett in HBO's Euphoria.
See both of Zendaya's stunning looks — and a closer look at her high shine jewels — below.