After her groundbreaking performance in HBO's runaway hit Euphoria, Zendaya's debut 2020 Emmys fashion and beauty was always bound to be major. To celebrate her first-ever, long-awaited Emmy win the right way, the actor lined up multiple looks for the big night, with her first setting a high precedent.

In an Instagram story, Zendaya shared a first look at her sculptural, Christopher John Rogers FW20 purple silk taffeta dress with a stunning multi-jewel toned Bulgari necklace to match. Per usual, the look was styled by her long-time stylist Law Roach.

To balance the drama of the dress, Zendaya's glam was classic, featuring a sleek, low bun, bold brows, and glossy lips and cheeks. "And so it begins," she shared on her Instagram story. For her second look — her Emmy award winning look — Zendaya wore custom Giorgio Armani gown, with a black-and-white polka dot skirt and beaded cut-out top complete with a plunging neckline. Her glam was a bit more involved, with a messy up-do and silver shimmer shadow on the eyes.

At 24 years old, Zendaya is officially the youngest Emmy winner for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, thanks to her role as Rue Bennett in HBO's Euphoria.

See both of Zendaya's stunning looks — and a closer look at her high shine jewels — below.