Finally, some good news this year. Zendaya won her first Emmy for her role as Rue on HBO's hit show, Euphoria. Zendaya's portrayal of a recovering teenage drug addict was a hit among both fans and critics, on a show that sparked endless discussions about the current state of Gen Z.

Making note of that, during her remote acceptance speech Zendaya thanked her "peers in the streets doing the work," saying, "I see you. I admire you. I thank you."