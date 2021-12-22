Cardi B’s Upcycled Corset Top Is Made From Balenciaga Sneakers

On Tuesday, Dec. 21, Cardi B was spotted with Offset to celebrate her her husband’s 30th birthday. At the celebration, the Migos rapper was seen partying at a venue in Los Angeles, showing off his sneaker wall, and even receiving $2 million dollars as a gift from none other than his beloved partner.

At the event, Cardi B donned a jaw-dropping look dressed by her stylist Kollin Carter, opting for a multicolored corset made from Balenciaga sneakers, adorned with bright green laces falling from the hem and acting as a subtle fringe detail. She then wore the bold going-out top with a form-fitting pair of black leggings, strappy green heels, and accessorized with chunky diamond jewelry, including a layered necklace featuring the Playboy bunny motif. (She was recently named the first-ever creative director in residence for the global lifestyle brand.)

The top’s bra on Cardi B was constructed by L.A.-based designer Rey Ortiz, with the lace-up corset custom-made in partnership with sustainable fashion engineer Cierra Boyd, better known as friskmegood on social media. In a recent Instagram post, Boyd reposted a photo of Cardi B’s latest ‘fit and wrote, “#bardigang x #friskmegood custom @balenciaga sneaker corset, get into it. Bra by @fashionbyreyortiz x styled by @kollincarter 💚✅.”

“@iamcardib in #custom #deconstructed #sexybra made from @balenciaga sneakers paired of with custom deconstructed corset made by @friskmegood styled by @kollincarter during @offsetyrn birthday,” Ortiz added on Instagram.

In an interview back from 2020, Boyd told NYLON the inspiration and process behind her upcycled and eco-friendly creations, with the idea of making corsets out of sneakers coming from a fashion competition she entered in her hometown back in February 2019. “One of my three challenges was to make a piece without using any fabric,” the designer said. “I was having a hard time coming up with what material to use, but one night while I was brainstorming ideas, an episode of Vice came on about a guy who makes gas masks out of shoes. That really inspired me, so I decided to put my own twist on the concept by making a top out of shoes. I found some of my dad’s old sneakers in the attic and drafted up my top, but it didn’t fit my bust area like I was expecting."“

Check out Cardi B’s full outfit from Offset’s 30th birthday bash in more detail, below.

Backgrid/MediaPunch

