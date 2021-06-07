There’s no denying that the Nike Dunk, both high and low, are on track to become the hottest sneaker of the year — again. Known for its relatively thick silhouette and coveted colorways, the iconic shoe has undoubtedly made its way into the hearts of sneaker lovers. Quickly becoming a popular style across the board, even for those outside of the sneaker community, it’s safe to say that Nike Dunks will reign supreme this summer.

Although all-white kicks will forever be a warm-weather staple, it’s time to step out of your footwear comfort zone and try out different sneaker ‘fits. This year alone, Nike has already dropped out-of-this-world designs like the SB Dunk Low ‘What the Paul’ and the SB Dunk High ‘Maui Wowie,’ as well as some yet-to-be-released colorways exclusive for women, such as the pastel Dunk Low ‘Lime Ice’ and the much-anticipated third colorway of the AMBUSH x Nike Dunk High in ‘Deep Royal Blue.’

Plus, women sneakerheads, enthusiasts, and collectors have turned styling sneakers into a true art form, showing off the Nike Dunk with looks that go far beyond just a T-shirt and jeans. (Though, there’s nothing wrong with the classic combo.) If you haven’t had the chance to secure yourself a pair yet, this is the summer to try and do so.

To get the most outfit versatility from Nike’s “It” sneaker, we did some major digging on Instagram’s most-followed sneakerheads, from SallysSneakers to Maeve Reilly, to see how they style the coveted Dunk. If you’ve been wanting to switch up your shoe game or you’re finally ready to dive into the sneaker world, keep reading to find inspiration on how to style and wear these footwear gems.

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

How To Style Nike Dunks: Suiting

How To Style Nike Dunks: Pleated Skirts

How To Style Nike Dunks: Tie-Dye

How To Style Nike Dunks: Baggy Jeans

How To Style Nike Dunks: Matching Sets

How To Style Nike Dunks: Denim Cut-Offs

How To Style Nike Dunks: Bright Dresses

How To Style Nike Dunks: Coordinating Swimwear

How To Style Nike Dunks: Straight-Leg Jeans

How To Style Nike Dunks: Cargo Pants

How To Style Nike Dunks: Oversized Sweats