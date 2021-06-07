Jacquelyn Greenfield
11 Ways to Style Summer’s Most-Hyped Sneaker: The Nike Dunk

So fresh and so clean.

There’s no denying that the Nike Dunk, both high and low, are on track to become the hottest sneaker of the year — again. Known for its relatively thick silhouette and coveted colorways, the iconic shoe has undoubtedly made its way into the hearts of sneaker lovers. Quickly becoming a popular style across the board, even for those outside of the sneaker community, it’s safe to say that Nike Dunks will reign supreme this summer.

Although all-white kicks will forever be a warm-weather staple, it’s time to step out of your footwear comfort zone and try out different sneaker ‘fits. This year alone, Nike has already dropped out-of-this-world designs like the SB Dunk Low ‘What the Paul’ and the SB Dunk High ‘Maui Wowie,’ as well as some yet-to-be-released colorways exclusive for women, such as the pastel Dunk Low ‘Lime Ice’ and the much-anticipated third colorway of the AMBUSH x Nike Dunk High in ‘Deep Royal Blue.’

Plus, women sneakerheads, enthusiasts, and collectors have turned styling sneakers into a true art form, showing off the Nike Dunk with looks that go far beyond just a T-shirt and jeans. (Though, there’s nothing wrong with the classic combo.) If you haven’t had the chance to secure yourself a pair yet, this is the summer to try and do so.

To get the most outfit versatility from Nike’s “It” sneaker, we did some major digging on Instagram’s most-followed sneakerheads, from SallysSneakers to Maeve Reilly, to see how they style the coveted Dunk. If you’ve been wanting to switch up your shoe game or you’re finally ready to dive into the sneaker world, keep reading to find inspiration on how to style and wear these footwear gems.

How To Style Nike Dunks: Suiting

Textured Crop Blazer
Zara

Who said a suit had to be sophisticated? Brighten up your wardrobe and match your dunks with a bright and fun color like your unique colorway. Matching Shorts, $50.

How To Style Nike Dunks: Pleated Skirts

Sunday Best Olive Mini 15" Skirt in Dark Moss Bramble Check
Aritzia

Like Nike dunks, the pleated mini skirt isn’t going anywhere this summer. Combine your favorite trends for this fly school girl look.

How To Style Nike Dunks: Tie-Dye

Brooklyn Oversized Crew in Shamrock Blast
Cotton Citizen

No matter the colorway or collaboration, Nike Dunks can bring the creativity out of you. Tie-dye is a fun trend that’s still going strong.

How To Style Nike Dunks: Baggy Jeans

ETHOS Heidi Distressed Wide Leg Jeans
Dynamite Clothing

We love the look of a baggy silhouette with the simple structure of a Dunk. Sometimes sneakers can make your feet appear to be much bigger than they are, and this outfit combo is a stylish solution.

How To Style Nike Dunks: Matching Sets

Leon Shirt
NIA

Elevate your summer look with a coordinating set and a pair of Dunks. Trust us, it’s a match made in heaven.

How To Style Nike Dunks: Denim Cut-Offs

Pistola Kelly ‘90s Skater Short in Florence
Urban Outfitters

If you didn’t know, Nike Dunks got their popularity through skate culture. Switch out your cheeky denim shorts for a more authentic look when styling your Dunks.

How To Style Nike Dunks: Bright Dresses

Jacaranda Purple Kelotie Dress
Daily Paper

Dresses and sneakers definitely go hand in hand, no matter the occasion. Turn it up a notch with a bright colored dress and any pair of Dunks.

How To Style Nike Dunks: Coordinating Swimwear

Cow Print Triangle Bikini and Scrunchie Set
NastyGal

Forget the flip-flops for your next pool outing and pair your Dunks with crew socks and an oversized shirt for the ultimate subtle flex.

How To Style Nike Dunks: Straight-Leg Jeans

Gemini Jeans
Samaria Leah

If you’re into showing every inch of your kicks, swap those skinny jeans for straight ankle-length jeans instead.

How To Style Nike Dunks: Cargo Pants

Le Cargo Pant in Black
Local European

Like baggy jeans and skater shorts, cargo pants are a uniform staple to wear with Dunks. Plus, you can wear them all year long.

How To Style Nike Dunks: Oversized Sweats

Homeworksocial Cherry Set
Wknd Nation

Like it or not, matching sweatsuits have become a wardrobe must-have. Team your favorite oversized sweats with a crisp pair of Dunks for a cool athleisure look.