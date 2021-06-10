“It” Girl Brand Miaou Just Dropped Its First Swimwear Collection

The Instagram-loved brand Miaou is getting into swimwear. The brand debuted its new collection on Thursday with three swim styles, as well as other pieces made for a going-out summer.

“It felt like a natural direction for the brand to go. I live by the beach, so I wear bikinis all year,” Miaou founder Alexia Elkaim told WWD. “We developed three styles: the Kauai, the Bambi, and the Demi.” The swimwear line launches alongside the label’s new summer collection, which was inspired by ‘90s riot girls and includes swim cover-ups, like corset tops, mesh dresses, matching sets, and low-rise pants.

Miaou has become a favorite of “It” Girls everywhere thanks to its popular denim and corset styles. Kim Kardashian, Bella Hadid, Lourdes “Lola” Leon, Paloma Elsesser, and more are all well-documented fans of the brand.

“The best part is making people feel good in the clothes. I started making pants for me and my friends,” Elkaim told British Vogue in 2019. “It was very simple, but it brings me joy seeing women feel sexy and comfortable in their bodies wearing my clothes. I spend the most amount of time developing a garment in the fit, because to me, there’s nothing like a great fitting pant. A woman will keep a perfect fitting pair of pants in her closet forever. It’s why I love what I do.”

Check out photos from Miaou’s swim campaign, below, and shop the new collection over on the brand’s website.

Photo by Emily Lipson

