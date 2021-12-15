The early 2000s is steadily making its return into our closets and wishlists, and similar to the comeback of Balenciaga’s coveted City Bag, it was only a matter of time before we saw the rise of the micro-mini skirt once again, with its revival better than ever.

The mini skirt first gained popularity during the late ’60s and ’70s as a “risqué” garment that defied societal norms at the time, and the garment got even shorter by the early aughts. The carefree attitude of the noughties birthed some of the most experimental trends in fashion history, with an overflow of excess leg and midriff exposure dominating pop culture.

For instance, Christina Aguilera’s look at the 2002 MTV Video Music Awards made a maor fashion statement when she donned a micro-mini skirt paired with a scarf-like halter top. Britney Spears was also known for sporting the super tiny skirt during the early 2000s both on stage and on the red carpet. Plus, we can’t forget some of the biggest reality television stars of that era, including Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie, who both were often seen wearing the micro-mini skirt, especially on The Simple Life.

As revenge shopping and going-out fashion continues to rise, we’ve also been ditching our comfy sweats and cozy silhouettes for all things skin-baring and ultra-mini. Most recently, the micro-mini skirt has emerged on the catwalks, as seen from luxury fashion houses like Miu Miu and Blumarine, as well as on some of our favorite stylish celebrities, including Bella Hadid, Rihanna, Willow Smith, Megan Fox, and more.

If you’re looking for some fashion inspiration from the past to help inform your future micro-mini skirt purchase, see how our favorite stars wore the early-2000s trend back in the day, ahead.

Jessica Simpson, 2000 KMazur/WireImage/Getty Images Right at the start of the decade, singer and then-reality star Jessica Simpson arrived at the 2000 U.S. Open in a blue studded micro-mini skirt, which she paired with a white tank and white knee-high boots.

Devon Aoki, 2000 Steve Azzara/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Supermodel Devon Aoki was spotted in an ultra-short leather skirt with a yellow short sleeve top and metallic sandals.

Eve, 2001 KMazur/WireImage/Getty Images Eve wore the micro-mini skirt in 2001 along with a leather short-sleeve jacket, a white asymmetrical top, and patterned gladiator sandals.

Paris Hilton, 2001 Michael Smith/Hulton Archive/Getty Images It isn’t an early-2000s throwback without Paris Hilton. The model and television personality arrived at the Sundance Film Festival donning a plaid mini skirt with slits on the side. She paired the style with a black jacket, a baby tee, fishnets, platform shoes, and leg warmers.

Halle Berry, 2001 Jim Spellman/WireImage/Getty Images The micro-mini skirt was seen on actress Halle Berry back in 2001, with a matching top, dazzling belt at the waist, strappy heels, and a jacket.

Mary J. Blige, 2001 Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Sygma/Getty Images Mary J. Blige rocked the micro-mini skirt trend, too, as she wore a leather corseted top with a black long sleeve top underneath, fishnets, and thigh-high boots to the 2001 MTV EMAs.

Tara Reid, 2001 KMazur/WireImage/Getty Images American Pie star Tara Reid wore a shiny black micro-mini skirt with a draped halter top adorned and platform sandals at the 2001 MTV Movie Awards.

Brittany Murphy, 2002 Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage/Getty Images Actress Brittany Murphy shined in a silk embellished mini skirt with a cropped tank, velour jacket, and gold sandals.

Christina Aguilera, 2002 Jim Spellman/WireImage/Getty Images In 2002, Christina Aguilera made VMAs red carpet history when she paired a wrap-around halter top with a sightly distressed low-waisted denim skirt, pointed boots, and a slouchy white hat.

Christopher Polk/FilmMagic/Getty Images The pop star was also seen rocking the micro-mini skirt while attending Motorola’s holiday party in Hollywood, wearing a black version with zippers and chains, along with a green sleeveless top, sporty socks, and heeled boots.

Paris & Nicky Hilton, 2003 Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The Hilton sisters dominated the early 2000s, especially when it comes to fashion. In 2003, the duo were seen on the red carpet rocking micro-mini skirts paired with black mesh tops and strappy sandals.

Kelly Rowland, 2003 Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty Images During her appearance for MTV's TRL in 2003, Destiny Child’s Kelly Rowland was seen wearing a denim mini skirt with a frayed hem. She also wore a see-through black top and pointed black boots.

Ashanti, 2003 Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage/Getty Images R&B singer Ashanti was spotted on the red carpet in 2003 donning a glittery micro-mini skirt, which she paired with a black blouse showing off her midriff and bejeweled white sandals.

Cindy Crawford, 2003 L. Cohen/WireImage/Getty Images Supermodel Cindy Crawford was undoubtedly one of the biggest trendsetters of this era. In 2003, she was seen wearing an embroidered denim mini skirt with a leather brown jacket, a white top, and brown pointed boots.

Kate Moss, 2003 Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kate Moss looked casual yet chic at a party in London back in 2003, as the supermodel was seen wearing a long-sleeve top with a mini black skirt and white heels.

Christina Milian, 2003 Gregg DeGuire/WireImage/Getty Images In 2003, performer Christina Milian attended The Matrix Reloaded premiere in a bleached denim mini skirt, paired with a sheer white blouse and pointed blue heels.

Britney Spears, 2003 Christopher Polk/FilmMagic/Getty Images Britney Spears has always experimented with fun looks. The pop star attended a 2003 MTV Bash event in a black micro-mini skirt, which she paired with a cropped white tee, pop-art leggings, and black kitten heels. She also accessorized with a fedora hat and a white bowtie.

Raven-Symoné, 2003 Christopher Polk/FilmMagic/Getty Images At the 2003 Teen Choice Awards, Raven-Symoné rocked a tiered black mini skirt and an off-the-shoulder jersey blouse, paired with a Betty Boop handbag and strappy black heels.

Gisele Bündchen, 2003 Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage/Getty Images Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was seen on the red carpet back in 2003 donning a mint green mini skirt, along with a crystal embellished asymmetrical top and strappy metallic heels.

Venus & Serena Williams, 2003 Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images Tennis champs Venus and Serena Williams essentially birthed the tenniscore trend even in 2003, wearing pleated micro-mini skirts with their pink and black tops, with Serena in sneakers and Venus in heels.

Pamela Anderson, 2003 Gregory Pace/FilmMagic/Getty Images Baywatch star Pamela Anderson wore a black leather mini skirt on the red carpet in 2003, with a white tank and pointed black heels.

Mischa Barton, 2003 Ray Mickshaw/WireImage/Getty Images Actress Mischa Barton was spotted in a very OC-inspired look, wearing a denim mini skirt with a scallop white top and mint green sandals.

Monica, 2003 Vince Bucci/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Monica opted for a denim mini skirt at the 2003 Vibe Awards, pairing the micro style with a sheer tank, fur-and-leather jacket, and thigh-high boots.

Nicole Richie, 2003 Donato Sardella/WireImage/Getty Images The Simple Life star Nicole Richie was also in on the micro-mini skirt trend. In 2003, she rocked a denim mini skirt with a loose-fitted blue sweater, leg warmers over her shoes, and a blue hat.

2004 Jean-Paul Aussenard/WireImage/Getty Images She also wore a green mini skirt to the 2004 GQ NBA All-Star Party, paired with a black tank, her trusty pair of leg warmers, and ballet flats.

Beyoncé, 2004 Frank Micelotta/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Beyoncé was seen rocking a brown embellished mini skirt, along with a tailored jacket and cream-colored UGG boots.

Fergie, 2004 KMazur/WireImage/Getty Images Black Eyed Peas singer Fergie opted for a green ruffled mini skirt, paired with a sheer cropped blouse, black leg warmers, and pointed black pumps.

Mila Kunis, 2004 E. Dougherty/WireImage/Getty Images Actress Mila Kunis was seen sporting a purple striped tiered mini skirt with a slouchy black sweater and tie-around heels.

JoJo, 2004 Scott Gries/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Then 14-year-old pop star JoJo was seen at MTV’s TRL in New York City wearing a red-and-black mini skirt paired with a matching asymmetrical top and black sneakers.

Foxy Brown, 2004 Fernando Leon/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In 2004, rapper Foxy Brown arrived on the red carpet sporting an ultra-mini skirt with a wrap-around purple top and brown booties.

Rihanna, 2005 John Sciulli/WireImage/Getty Images Rihanna was also a fan of the micro-mini skirt trend. In 2005, the singer wore a denim mini skirt paired with a green-and-white lace top and gray cowboy boots.

Naomi Campbell, 2005 Djamilla Rosa Cochran/WireImage/Getty Images In 2005, Naomi Campbell attended the “Move Against AIDS” event in New York City wearing a black mini skirt with a white tee and black knee-high boots.

Mariah Carey, 2005 Fred Duval/FilmMagic/Getty Images While making an appearance in London back in 2005, Mariah Carey rocked a military green mini skirt with a sleeveless white top and puffer jacket, paired with knee-high black boots.

