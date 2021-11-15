Bella Hadid Is The Latest Celebrity To Join The Micro-Mini Skirt Trend

Bella Hadid’s affinity for all things vintage continues, even on the beach. After attending her best friend Lauren Perez’s wedding over the weekend in Miami, the supermodel enjoyed a day in the sun this time wearing an early 2000s-style micro-mini skirt.

On Saturday, Nov. 13, Hadid was spotted alongside her boyfriend, Marc Kalman, in the low-rise throwback, which Vogue reports could be from another early-aughts favorite: Abercrombie & Fitch. (NYLON has reached out to the brand to confirm.) She then styled it over a teeny-tiny leopard-print bikini by Melissa Simone, paired with black sneakers from the Adidas x Craig Green collaboration and her beloved gold Cartier Panthère watch. She also accessorized her beach look with a red-and-white knitted cowboy hat by Beta Astral and orange-tinted shades.

Winter may be near, but that hasn’t stopped our favorite celebrities from sporting the Y2K fashion trend even as the temperature drops. The coveted “going-out” style has made its return way onto the runway, thanks to Miu Miu’s Spring 2022 collection, and has already been seen on fashion’s latest “It” girls, like Megan Fox, Rihanna, and Dua Lipa. Abercrombie & Fitch has also been slowly but surely making its way back into our wardrobes, as it rebranded a few years ago by launching a more size-inclusive and diverse range of styles and, of course, collaborating with today’s biggest Gen-Z influencers.

Plus, this isn’t the first (or last) time we’ve seen Hadid rocking vintage-inspired silhouettes. Back in October, she also wore a monochrome skirt-and-top set for her birthday, which was actually an archival look from Tom Ford for Gucci’s Spring 1998 collection. Hadid achieved the ‘90s-glam aesthetic by wearing the long-sleeve cropped top backwards, and paired it with knee-high leather boots.

Check out Bella Hadid’s beach day ‘fit, featuring her micro-mini skirt, in more detail, below.