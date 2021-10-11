Bella Hadid Celebrated Her Birthday in Vintage Gucci From 1998

Bella Hadid took us back to the ‘90s in a sultry all-black look. On Saturday, Oct. 9, the model headed to her 25th birthday celebration in New York City wearing the black ensemble, but as expected from the Libra princess, it wasn’t just any regular outfit. The monochrome skirt and top combo is actually the opening look from Gucci’s Spring/Summer 1998 collection, designed by Tom Ford. Hadid wore the long-sleeve cropped top backward, showing off the cutout and leather strap in the front. She then paired it with the knee-length wrap skirt adorned with a thin leather belt to match, as well as knee-high leather boots. Hadid took the ‘90s glam even further, accessorizing her birthday ‘fit with a leopard-print bag, a red pendant choker, and black sunglasses. If you take a closer look, you’ll find there’s a temporary butterfly tattoo stamped right above the necklace.

Right before the night out, Gigi Hadid posted a heartfelt birthday tribute on Instagram, including auntie Bella holding her niece Khai right at the hip, and what seems like an abundant family lunch. In the caption, Gigi wrote, “We celebrate you today and every day @bellahadid : She’s my baby sister but also a firecracker of a spiritual body guard 😅 and a forever protector as an auntie. I have so much pride watching you take ownership of your growth and fulfillment, and I know everything that you have created for yourself will bring you the year of joy and light you deserve !!!!!! Can’t wait. 25 ! I love you more every sun-lap.”

Her mother, Yolanda Hadid, also posted a heartwarming note on Instagram, alongside a gallery full of #throwback photos. “❤️Happy birthday my forever baby girl — I’m so incredibly proud of the resilient young woman you’ve become while navigating life with such kindness and grace!!”

See more of Bella Hadid’s 25th birthday outfit from Gucci’s 1998 Spring/Summer collection in more detail, below.