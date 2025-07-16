EmRata’s Heat-Wave Dressing Is A Love Letter To New York (& Tom Ford)

If anyone can rise to the occasion of switching outfits four times on a 90-degree day in sticky, stinky New York, it’s Emily Ratajkowski. The author-model-SMOD is putting on her actress hat to promote Too Much, the Lena Dunham-conceived Netflix series, and she wore three New York designers — and one too-good-to-pass-up-on vintage dress — on her day out in Midtown.

To kick off the day, she hit up CBS Mornings in a crisp white Calvin Klein Collection suit, giving us a better approximation of Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy’s style than a certain television show currently filming, topped off with Gianvito Rossi sandals and Thistles sunglasses (specifically The Atlas frame, which are currently the specs of the summer). To exit, though, she popped on some black capris from Norma Kamali and a cheeky Bode varsity shirt.

In Calvin Klein MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images In Bode Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

We thought she would decamp back to Brooklyn, having abandoned the West Village like Leah McCarthy, but she was just getting started. She was spotted in Rockefeller Center with the same bottom half as before, but with an Emily Dawn Long fitted blazer with custom ceramic buttons on top. We then were surely convinced it was air-con time for Ratajkowski, having worn a handful of New York’s best and brightest, but that was just Daytime Emily. Nighttime EmRata came out to play for a Seth Meyers appearance, in yes, the same sandals as before, but with her hair pinned back (looks like her bad cut finally grew out) and a turquoise snake-print Tom Ford-era Gucci mini, replete with a cheeky neck-to-navel cutout and a skimpy halter neck.

In Emily Dawn Long TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images In Tom Ford for Gucci Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Turns out, you don’t have to do the most to make heads turn. The jewelry was minimal (so as not to stick to damp, humid skin) and the shoes stayed the same to let her feet breathe. EmRata’s stylist Danielle Goldberg also fits out our faves like Ayo Edebiri, Saoirse Ronan, and Greta Lee, who all stick to the same minimalist ethos when popping out. Here’s to being (relatively) low-maintenance while also supporting a few indie designers along the way.