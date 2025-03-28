THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2102 -- Pictured: Musical guest Tate McRae perform...
NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Fashion

8 It-Girl-Favorite Indie Brands You Need To Know

Shop, follow, and save these names.

by Kevin LeBlanc
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Just as the landscape of pop music is crowded with new names seemingly cropping up every other day, fashion is a ruthless field with people vying for attention. It can feel impossible to stick your head out above the rest, but everyone does indeed have to start somewhere. One of the most surefire ways to get some clicks is a placement on a celebrity, but that often can’t carry a brand: Great clothes must follow. With that in mind, we’ve rounded up eight independent designers who can walk the walk (dress Dua Lipa) and talk the talk (finish a hem).

At the very least, they’re worthy of an Instagram follow to gain different perspective on dressing, but if you’re in the market for a sheer party dress or a skirt fit for a doll (complimentary), we have options for your purchasing pleasure.

Burc Akyol

Katy PerryRicky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images/Getty Images

Turkish-born and Paris-trained Akyol burst onto the scene with a quick placement on Kendall Jenner, and the fashion world was tuned in for his take on sexed-up tailoring and jersey dresses that fall on the body like a dream. Katy Perry just wore one of his signature pieces: half T-shirt, half sheer skirt, embodying his brand’s vision for refined (and skin-baring) glamour.

Yatch Dress
Burc Akyol
$1,395
see on moda operandi
Peplum Satin-Trimmed Pants
Burc Akyol
$1,180
see on moda operandi
Sultan Jersey Pants
Burc Akyol
$1,180
see on moda operandi

Commission

Billie EilishJeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

A favorite of Lily-Rose Depp and Dua Lipa, Commission is the work of Dylan Cao and Jin Kay, who take traditional Chinese energy and apply it to American sportswear. Think: pale blue minidresses, roomy nylon jackets, and striped knitwear fit for a soccer dad.

Blue Creased Lab Minidress
Commission
$595
see on ssense
Gray Dad Polo
Commission
$525
see on ssense
Brown Fold-Up Midi Skirt
Commission
$545
see on ssense

Colleen Allen

Ayo EdebiriTheStewartofNY/WireImage/Getty Images

Colleen Allen is the must-know and must-attend name of New York Fashion Week, just a few seasons into starting her own brand. Her witchy, contemporary take on Victorian dresses and bloomers have fans in Ayo Edebiri, Lady Gaga, and Saoirse Ronan.

Lace-Trimmed Silk Midi Dress
Colleen Allen
$1,950
see on moda operandi
Asymmetric Gathered Cotton-Poplin Top
Colleen Allen
$750
see on moda operandi
Gathered Cotton-Jersey Cropped Pants
Colleen Allen
$450
see on moda operandi

Nicklas Skovgaard

Tracee Ellis Ross

Skovgaard is a Copenhagen-based designer with a keen eye for bringing back “ugly” silhouettes from the ‘80s and making them so alluring, you wonder why anyone hated a baggy shoulder and asymmetrical skirt in the first place. His taste is impeccable, which brings new life to overlooked fabrics like this Flintstones suede on Tracee Ellis Ross.

Gray Glenda Midi Dress
Nicklas Skovgaard
$599
$730
see on ssense
Black Helen Top
Nicklas Skovgaard
$360
$590
see on ssense
Blue Isla Midi Skirt
Nicklas Skovgaard
$385
$855
see on ssense

Giovanna Flores

Chloë SevignyHannah Turner Harts/BFA.com/Shutterstock

The New York-based designer got a major cosign in the form of dressing Rihanna back in 2015, but she’s still deeply committed to her craft. She has a raw, honest approach to creating textural, intriguing pieces that demand closer reads. Her “deconstructed-art dresses,” as Chloë Sevigny calls them, are almost all one-of-one pieces and available to shop through her website.

Judy Turner

Lily-Rose DeppBackgrid

Judy Turner is the love child of Conley Averett, who designs knitwear for Khaite and knows his way around a loom. His decadent, whimsical knits are pieces of art in their own right, and have been worn by Lily-Rose Depp and the author of this article, who loves a good woven short.

Bryony Vest
Judy Turner
$383
see on farfetch
Cecil Miniskirt
Judy Turner
$725
see on farfetch
Orlando Cardigan
Judy Turner
$2,342
see on farfetch

Grace Ling

Tate McRaeNBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Grace Ling burst onto the New York fashion scene with her 3D-printed bags shaped like butts, but she’s backed it up with great ready-to-wear that’s sexy, feminine, and craft-forward. She’s beloved by Alex Consani, Kim Kardashian, and Tate McRae, and already has recognizable design signatures like these pierced separates on McRae.

Claw Strapless Bralette
Grace Ling
$395
see on nordstrom
Butt Bag
Grace Ling
$995
see on nordstrom
Flame Asymmetric Maxi Dress
Grace Ling
$1,850
see on nordstrom

Renaissance Renaissance

Cynthia Merhej is the woman behind this Beirut-based label, creating modern fairytale fashion out of a deep appreciation for femininity and craft. Her cutesy designs are still very serious, thanks to her incredible eye and knack for creating volume without making dresses feel flimsy. She counts Sevigny and Caroline Polachek as admirers.

Green Normandy Minidress
Renaissance Renaissance
$1,100
see on ssense
Gray Tulle Tiny Bomber Jacket
Renaissance Renaissance
$905
see on ssense
Beige Qajar-J Miniskirt
Renaissance Renaissance
$565
see on ssense